‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes WBB end Utah’s undefeated run
The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team continued their hot start by knocking off the undefeated Utah Utes, 77-67, on Friday night. The Utes were ranked #8 in the country, but this was hardly an upset for J.R. Payne’s team. The two teams held steady in the first half, then the Buffs hit stride early in the 3rd quarter, building a double-digit lead that held steady through the rest of the game. The turning point was a combination of increased defensive intensity — just look at Jaylyn Sherrod’s usual 5 steals — and selfless offense that created easy looks for Quay Miller and sophomore Aaronette Vonleh (Noah’s little sister).
ralphiereport.com
Former Arkansas safety flips from Louisville to Colorado
Coach Prime is continuing to load up on a massive recruiting class with a few big transfer weekends in January. We’ve seen some big things come out of these weekends, and it appears that one of the biggest gifts arrived with instant starter Myles Slusher. Slusher played the last...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
eugeneweekly.com
Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail
Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
hh-today.com
Slabs of concrete, and what they foretell
What can you say about slabs of concrete that now widen Albany sidewalks here and there? Well, let’s start by answering what a reader asked. “I see that the city has poured new concrete pads next to the sidewalk,” the reader’s email said. “Two on Salem Avenue alone, at the end of Burkhart, and one by King Cone. Any idea?”
lebanonlocalnews.com
OSP: Police pursuit ends with shooting
Oregon State Police officers were involved in a shooting incident around noon Monday, Jan. 2, in Albany, OSP reported. Details were limited, but according to OSP, at about 11:45 a.m. troopers responded to assist Linn County Sheriff’s Office personnel, who were in pursuit of a vehicle. The pursuit terminated...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day
Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
KATU.com
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
