One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO