Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin

The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million

301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Family First Fitness arriving soon to San Marcos

David McCartney (left) and Amanda Benavidez will open Family First Fitness in early 2023 at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste 109, San Marcos. (Courtesy Family First Fitness) Centered around family, balanced health and inclusivity, Family First Fitness plans to open at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 109, San Marcos, at the end of January or the beginning of February.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Immersive indoor cycling studio now open in Bee Cave

Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio that opened Jan. 1 in Bee Cave (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Indoor cycling studio Cyced opened Jan. 1 at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and Ali Golshani are dentists who own a practice called Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway and decided to open an indoor cycling studio during the pandemic, Sara Golshani said.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more

The local health food store offers a variety of nutritional food options such as protein shakes, energizing teas filled with vitamins and other snacks. (Courtesy Northside Nutrition) Northside Nutrition, a local health food store, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 3. The health food store offers protein shakes, energizing "loaded...
CEDAR PARK, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9

Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
GEORGETOWN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tabula Rasa Day Spa now offering new services after name change

Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. (Courtesy Tabula Rasa Day Spa) Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. Located at 555 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. E-208, Round Rock, Billingsley's spa offers lash tinting, lifting and extension services, facials, sugar wax hair removal and body contouring services. 512-567-8329.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name

52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gallagher Orthodontics opens new office for patients in Lakeway, Spicewood area

Gallagher Orthodontics opened its new office building in Spicewood in mid-November. (Courtesy Dr. Robert Gallagher) Gallagher Orthodontics opened its brick-and-mortar location at 4900 Bee Creek Road Ste. 201, Spicewood, in mid-November. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Robert Gallagher and his wife Dana Gallagher. The orthodontics studio offers...
SPICEWOOD, TX
