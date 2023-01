Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. You knew La Casa Pizzeria cooked up tasty Italian fare, but did you know it also provided delights for the eyes? Visitors will enjoy its latest artistic serving, “Through My Eyes,” featuring recent works by photojournalist Ivan Micek, in its dining rooms from January 10-March 5.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO