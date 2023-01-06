Read full article on original website
RB transfer Gerald Green chooses East Carolina
A few days after losing a key piece of the backfield in Keaton Mitchell, the Pirates picked up an immediate contributor at the position from the transfer portal in Georgia Southern running back Gerald Green. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder announced his commitment to ECU on Sunday. He officially visited earlier in...
#17 Rocky Mount pulls away from rival Southern Nash in battle of unbeatens
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Rocky Mount's boys basketball team improved its overall record to 12-0 with a 68-65 win over rival Southern Nash on Friday night. Southern Nash also entered the game with an 11-0 record. At 5-0 in The Big East 2A/3A Conference play, Rocky Mount is tied...
wcti12.com
Body found in Greenville, believed to be Khalil Jefferson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Volunteers have been searching for more than a month for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, search efforts ended after the discovery of human remains at Green Springs Park, where he was last reportedly seen. Just last week, pleading words from Jefferson's mother "We...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
Cleveland County woman wins lottery again, following $1M win months earlier
SHELBY, N.C. — A Cleveland County woman is counting her blessings and dollars after winning $2 million from a scratch-off months after another scratch-off sent her home with $1 million. Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby bought her second lucky ticket from Esha Food Mart in October. Sloan said this...
Remains identified as North Carolina man missing since 2019
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remains found in a heavily wooded area several days before Christmas have been identified as those of a Greenville man missing since early December 2019, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Phillip Rampey, 44, was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2019, from his home on Stantonsburg Road. He was known […]
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
NC sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
PLYMOUTH, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office is investigating after a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed. Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School. Barnes said there were at least...
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington
WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Esmeralda Chavez learned to bake while growing up in Mexico. Now she is passing her skills down to her children through a new business venture: Essy’s Sweet Bakery. “She really just opened this up for us, her daughters,” said Aimee Chavez. “Because even if she isn’t here with us anymore, then […]
neusenews.com
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
WYFF4.com
Man struck, killed by train in Greer identified by coroner
(Above video was published Thursday.) The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information Friday after a man was struck and killed by a train. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Randall Edward Palmer, 70, of Greer, died just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday after he was struck by a train at the intersection of Able and Moore streets in Greer.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
wcyb.com
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian from deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released a description of the car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. on Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed, and...
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
