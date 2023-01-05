Read full article on original website
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
kpq.com
U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Homes Sales Down, Median Price Still $500,000
The monthly snapshot of sales in the Wenatchee real estate market shows the median price for a home is $500,000, which is a 14 increase over a year ago. Meanwhile, total sales are down by about half (53%) from a year-ago. Active listings for homes are down from the previous...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
ifiberone.com
2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties
Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Approves Funding for Rock Island Road Project
The City of East Wenatchee has signed off on a fuel tax agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a construction project on Rock Island Road. Authorization for the venture was given at the City's council meeting on Tuesday, January 3. Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says the work...
FOX 11 and 41
“Avatar” star gets trained by man with Yakima Roots
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise...
FOX 28 Spokane
Quincy School District closes Monday due to hazardous road conditions
QUINCY, Wash. – Quincy School District is closed Monday, Jan. 9 due to hazardous road conditions due to freezing rain and fog.
kpq.com
Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak
U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
ifiberone.com
‘We blew it’: Stevens and Snoqualmie ski resorts issue apologies after chaotic weekend caused by overcrowding
Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
ifiberone.com
House fire kills one near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Inn will become new housing for homeless
The Yakima Valley Inn will become new permanent housing for those facing homelessness across the Valley. "The solution to homelessness is housing," said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health, "Nobody wants to see people sleeping on their porches [and] in their yards." In Yakima, nearly 700 individuals are experiencing...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
kpq.com
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
