The suspect charged in the death of rapper Takeoff has been released from jail after paying the $1 million bond

Idaho8.com
Houston area man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days
A Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents. The victim agreed to go to 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills’ apartment complex on...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced. Bickford now faces three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, as well as...
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said. Erick Lopez, 20, of East Baton Rouge told deputies his dog would often roam unrestrained through the neighboring property...
Opening statements set for today in trial of man accused of killing 8 in NYC bike path attack, the first death penalty case under Biden
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, who faces federal terrorism charges for allegedly running down pedestrians with a rented truck on Manhattan’s West Side bike path on Halloween 2017, killing eight people. Saipov faces 28 counts, including eight counts of murder, 18...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mother arrested for misleading investigators, district attorney says
The husband of the Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day was arrested for misleading police investigators, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced Sunday. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police “developed probable cause” to believe that Brian Walshe misled police investigators when they took...
Elementary student describes lockdown horror at Virginia school where police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher
As police investigate the circumstances that led to a 6-year-old boy allegedly shooting and injuring a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday, a student at the school described the harrowing moment the lockdown was called. “We were doing math … an announcer came on she was...
