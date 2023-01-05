Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/9 – New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point, Jacksonville Inn Closes Down Dining Services
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point. A Central Point animal hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art veterinary urgent care clinic...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More
As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
kptv.com
New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
kezi.com
More Oregon Families Now Qualify for Affordable Child Care Program
SALEM, Ore.- More help is on the way for Oregon families. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Early Learning Division (ELD) of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program. The expansion took effect...
kqennewsradio.com
KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT
Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon
The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
orangeandbluepress.com
Worth Up To $10,000 to $10 million From Oregon Residents Can Receive Via Direct Payment – Here’s How To Claim
Oregon residents can claim big payments worth up to $10,000 in the upcoming months as unclaimed money from a $10 million pot are being given out. On Tuesday, Treasurer Tobias Read announced that Oregon residents will receive a huge check of nearly $10 million in unclaimed funds that will be returned by summer 2023.
focushillsboro.com
Small Marijuana Growers And Producers In Oregon Are Suing Cannabis Giant Chalice Brands For Persistent Non-Payment
Marijuana Growers And Producers: Cannabis farmers and producers in Oregon, many of whom sold their product to Canadian business Chalice Brands CHAL CHALF, are owed a substantial amount of money and have had enough of the corporation’s delays; as a result, they have decided to sue. Small Marijuana Growers...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
pnwag.net
ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
focushillsboro.com
People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From The Oregon Treasurer
People With Unclaimed Funds: People who have unclaimed salaries, security deposits, tax refunds, or other unclaimed property might expect a payment from the state Treasury in the amount of up to ten thousand dollars if they haven’t claimed it yet. People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From...
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
highway58herald.org
Board approves submission of draft private forest habit conservation plan
The Oregon Board of Forestry unanimously directed the Department of Forestry to submit a proposed draft private forest habitat conservation plan (HCP) to federal agencies Dec. 19. This fulfills a legislative requirement and intent of the Private Forest Accord Report (PFA). The submission formally starts a multiyear effort that the department will pursue as the HCP applicant.
Government Technology
Oregon Insurer Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Info
(TNS) — Oregon workers compensation insurer SAIF Corp. suffered a data breach last fall that may have exposed some policyholders’ Social Security numbers and medical information. Much of the information was at least two decades old, according to the organization, but some who filed claims in September and October may have had medical information compromised.
