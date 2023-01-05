ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/9 – New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point, Jacksonville Inn Closes Down Dining Services

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point. A Central Point animal hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art veterinary urgent care clinic...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Big Dam News and More

As you receive this report today, Monday, the Oregon House will be in session. I have been honored with the responsibility of chairing the Credentials Committee and reading the names of all new and returning members before they are sworn in. We will select a Speaker of the House, which I expect to take about 15 minutes. Then roughly 1000 bills which were prepared over the past few months will be formally introduced and will begin the process of assigning them to committees and holding hearings on those few which may eventually be enacted into law. Committee meetings are scheduled to begin on January 17th.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

More Oregon Families Now Qualify for Affordable Child Care Program

SALEM, Ore.- More help is on the way for Oregon families. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Early Learning Division (ELD) of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program. The expansion took effect...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
OREGON STATE
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Program for Oregon Veterans Needs More Participants

Paid for with $1 million in state lottery funds, Oregon launched its Veteran Dental Program, which provides free dental care to the state’s veteran residents, on January 1. The program provides prophylaxes, restorative care, tooth extractions, dentures, and emergency care at no charge to qualifying veterans. And the qualifications are not overly restrictive. Single veterans making $54,000 or less, or veterans with a family of four earning $111,000 or less are eligible. The program is funded to provide care to 2,500 veterans; however, only 200 have applied. Click here to read more.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Board approves submission of draft private forest habit conservation plan

The Oregon Board of Forestry unanimously directed the Department of Forestry to submit a proposed draft private forest habitat conservation plan (HCP) to federal agencies Dec. 19. This fulfills a legislative requirement and intent of the Private Forest Accord Report (PFA). The submission formally starts a multiyear effort that the department will pursue as the HCP applicant.
OREGON STATE
Government Technology

Oregon Insurer Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Info

(TNS) — Oregon workers compensation insurer SAIF Corp. suffered a data breach last fall that may have exposed some policyholders’ Social Security numbers and medical information. Much of the information was at least two decades old, according to the organization, but some who filed claims in September and October may have had medical information compromised.
OREGON STATE

