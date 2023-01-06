'Dear Evan Hansen' brings the awkwardness and pain of adolescence to the Valley

Happy New Year! Hopefully this is a month of continuing snow, rain, fog and misty mornings. That’s just what our climate-adapted gardens want. Although growth slows down in the cold soils of winter, some growth continues, often only underground. Our winter and early-spring blooming shrubs, bulbs and perennials love frosty damp weather. And what moisture is not used can be stored deep in the soil for later use. Use this month to plan the year’s garden goals. Winter is the season of assessing “the bones,” or structure, of the garden. If your garden lacks flow, focus, or balance, this is a good month to acknowledge that. You don’t have to make changes just yet, or even know exactly what to do, but just assess. On the other hand, if your landscape has good structure, January can be a beautiful month to explore and enjoy the winter garden.

