'Dear Evan Hansen' brings the awkwardness and pain of adolescence to the Valley

thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Hanford Sentinel
Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days
As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
yourcentralvalley.com
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks
Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
Hanford Sentinel
Carnegie museum to launch year-long exhibit honoring Portuguese community
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Although slow in the winter, growth still continues | Master Gardener
Happy New Year! Hopefully this is a month of continuing snow, rain, fog and misty mornings. That’s just what our climate-adapted gardens want. Although growth slows down in the cold soils of winter, some growth continues, often only underground. Our winter and early-spring blooming shrubs, bulbs and perennials love frosty damp weather. And what moisture is not used can be stored deep in the soil for later use. Use this month to plan the year’s garden goals. Winter is the season of assessing “the bones,” or structure, of the garden. If your garden lacks flow, focus, or balance, this is a good month to acknowledge that. You don’t have to make changes just yet, or even know exactly what to do, but just assess. On the other hand, if your landscape has good structure, January can be a beautiful month to explore and enjoy the winter garden.
thesungazette.com
University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees
VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
Good Sports: Fresno State Bulldog Cam Lamanuzzi trades jersey for new path
A former Fresno State football player is on a new path, filled with more conviction than ever.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
Fresno State welcomes first ever university diversity officer to celebrate multiple cultures
Dr. Rashanda Booker is the newest member of Fresno State's staff.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
GV Wire
Will Anthem Customers Have to Find a New Doctor After CMC Contract Talks Break Down?
Anthem Blue Cross health care customers are in the middle of a tug-of-war between their insurance company and Community Medical Centers after an impasse in contract talks was declared. Because of that impasse, Community Medical Centers has left Anthem’s care provider network. Except for emergencies and chronic care situations, Anthem...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
