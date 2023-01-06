Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Related
D'Dummers Parade benefits child suffering from brain cancer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been nearly a week since the Mummers filled Broad Street, but a handful of Mummers strutted again Saturday.It was in Delaware County, at an event that began during the pandemic. That year, the big parade was canceled. Saturday, the event was held in honor of a little boy who was named the grand marshall. With an army full of people behind him, 4-year-old Vincent Nowroozi led the D'Dummers Parade throughout the streets of Ridley Township. "This is why we love it here, because of this type of support," Natalie Nowroozi, Vincent's mother, said. The D'Dummers Parade is a...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to Try
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a thriving food scene with many delicious options to choose from. Here are some local specialties and popular restaurants to check out:. Cheesesteak: The cheesesteak is a Philadelphia classic and can be found at many restaurants and food carts throughout the city. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are two of the most well-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia.
Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
Family, neighbors hold vigil for missing Montgomery County woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother."Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events
Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Police Seek Missing Montco Mom
Authorities are searching for a Montgomery County mom who vanished early this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick, was supposed to pick up her son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Brown was last seen...
Comments / 0