William R. Meyers of Keller Williams Real Estate added a new listing for sale at 880 N Wales Rd in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. Welcome Home! If you love Colonial Farmhouses, this home is awaiting your personal touches. This circa 1880’s, three (3) story Center Hall Colonial Farmhouse is located on .47 acres in the highly sought after Wissahickon District. As you enter the Farmhouse, from either the Covered Front Porch or the Side Entrance, please note the attention to detail. The five (5) bedrooms, with an additional 3rd floor loft, were lovingly transitioned and upgraded for your comfort. The original plaster and wood lathe were removed from all the walls and ceilings. Insulation was installed to the walls, then over 300 pieces of sheet rock were installed. This restoration work allowed the original brick work to be exposed in the Formal Dining Room, the Primary Bedroom as well as the 3rd floor loft. Crown Molding was added to the 9-foot ceilings in the Formal Dining room, as well as the Formal Living room. Custom Woodwork (Door molding, Window molding and Baseboards) were installed throughout the home. The Farmhouse’s original pine wide plank flooring was refinished and brought back to its original luster on the first and second floors. The larger bedroom on the second floor has custom shelving and wood beams. High hat lighting is located throughout the home. Other improvements to the Farmhouse include; an upgraded eat in Kitchen/Breakfast area, updated Powder Room off of the Kitchen, a newer roof was installed on the Farmhouse (2021), Electric service was upgraded to 200 amp, as well as a paved asphalt driveway. The two (2) car detached garage has a wood burning stove and provides additional storage. Property is being sold with a one (1) year Home Warranty issued by America's Preferred Home Warranty. Have your Realtor make an appointment to schedule a tour of this distinctive Farmhouse.

BLUE BELL, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO