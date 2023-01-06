Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Thrillist
This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene
There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events
Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track
Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms at the Brandywine Railroad and Winterthur Museum.
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA
Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 880 N Wales Rd, Blue Bell | William R. Meyers | Keller Williams Real Estate
William R. Meyers of Keller Williams Real Estate added a new listing for sale at 880 N Wales Rd in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. Welcome Home! If you love Colonial Farmhouses, this home is awaiting your personal touches. This circa 1880’s, three (3) story Center Hall Colonial Farmhouse is located on .47 acres in the highly sought after Wissahickon District. As you enter the Farmhouse, from either the Covered Front Porch or the Side Entrance, please note the attention to detail. The five (5) bedrooms, with an additional 3rd floor loft, were lovingly transitioned and upgraded for your comfort. The original plaster and wood lathe were removed from all the walls and ceilings. Insulation was installed to the walls, then over 300 pieces of sheet rock were installed. This restoration work allowed the original brick work to be exposed in the Formal Dining Room, the Primary Bedroom as well as the 3rd floor loft. Crown Molding was added to the 9-foot ceilings in the Formal Dining room, as well as the Formal Living room. Custom Woodwork (Door molding, Window molding and Baseboards) were installed throughout the home. The Farmhouse’s original pine wide plank flooring was refinished and brought back to its original luster on the first and second floors. The larger bedroom on the second floor has custom shelving and wood beams. High hat lighting is located throughout the home. Other improvements to the Farmhouse include; an upgraded eat in Kitchen/Breakfast area, updated Powder Room off of the Kitchen, a newer roof was installed on the Farmhouse (2021), Electric service was upgraded to 200 amp, as well as a paved asphalt driveway. The two (2) car detached garage has a wood burning stove and provides additional storage. Property is being sold with a one (1) year Home Warranty issued by America's Preferred Home Warranty. Have your Realtor make an appointment to schedule a tour of this distinctive Farmhouse.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
Restaurant week returning to Center City January 15 through 28
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are there any Center City restaurants you've wanted to try? Well, now is your chance to dine at them for a discounted price. Restaurant week returns to Center City later this month, offering foodies the chance to enjoy a prix-fixe three-course dinner or lunch.More than 80 restaurants will offer the $40 dinner and $25 lunch discounts from Jan. 15 through Jan. 28. Some of the restaurants include those of popular chefs, like Steven Starr's El Vez and Jose Garces' Village Whiskey and The Olde Bar. A full list of participating restaurants and menu options is available on the Center City Districts' website.
Lahaska Restaurant Kicks Off the New Year with BBQ Brunch Every Sunday
A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is kicking off the new year with special brunch options beginning this weekend. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12 – 4 PM (or until sold out), kicking off on Jan. 8.
