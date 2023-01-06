Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to TryCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
School choice is here to stay and more Democrats are supporting it | Opinion
It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
billypenn.com
Turmoil in the Pa. House; Presidential medal for Philly election defender; Reviewing Nutter’s two terms | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Turmoil results in ‘Independent’ House speaker and no majority. A deal struck by Harrisburg Republicans — which reportedly shocked rank-and-file members...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
aroundambler.com
Whitpain Township’s leaf and Christmas tree collection dates
Whitpain Township residents who had their leaf and yard waste collected on Tuesdays (those on the south side of Skippack Pike) will now have it collected on Mondays beginning with the next scheduled collection this Monday, January 9. Residents who live on the north side of Skippack Pike will continue...
sanatogapost.com
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search
LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
glensidelocal.com
Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday
PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
sanatogapost.com
Home Heating Oil Spills Near Central Perkiomen Park
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A spill of home heating oil Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) at around 8 a.m. near Central Perkiomen Valley Park, 6 Plank Rd., prompted Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to call for containment help from the Perkiomen Township Fire Company, county park rangers, state wildlife conservation officers, and state Department of Environmental Protection representatives.
Funny Video Accurately Demonstrates NJ’s Hate For PA Drivers
Everybody LOVES to talk crap about Jersey, right? It's true. When's the last time you heard a non-Jersey resident say ANYTHING nice about any part of the Garden State? It's probably been a while, right?. Sure, every part of the country has their stereotypes. Stereotypes are applied for a reason....
Bensalem police warns about scam involving jury duty
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police are warning local residents about a scam. A person is calling residents pretending to be an officer asking for money for an alleged failure to show up for jury duty.Bensalem police say they "do not collect any money for jury duty nor do (they) collect money over the phone for any other reason."Police are urging you to spread the information about these calls to friends and family. They also offer help if you believe you have been scammed. To report the activity call (215) 633-3719.
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Missing woman in Lower Salford Township found safe
UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed. LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27. The missing person was last seen wearing...
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
Unique iconic South NJ eatery still going strong
If you've never been to the Library II in Vorhees, you're missing out on one of the most unique dining experiences in the state. The place is dark and cozy inside and the walls are stocked with books. You can even sign to check one out and bring it back...
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
