Whitpain Township, PA

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
Whitpain Township’s leaf and Christmas tree collection dates

Whitpain Township residents who had their leaf and yard waste collected on Tuesdays (those on the south side of Skippack Pike) will now have it collected on Mondays beginning with the next scheduled collection this Monday, January 9. Residents who live on the north side of Skippack Pike will continue...
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search

LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Church Road lane closures Monday through Thursday

PennDOT announced that periodic moving lane closures are scheduled on Church Road between Cottman Avenue and Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, for tree trimming and sign installation. The work schedule is Monday, January 9, through Thursday, January 12, from 9:00am through 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when...
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Home Heating Oil Spills Near Central Perkiomen Park

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A spill of home heating oil Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) at around 8 a.m. near Central Perkiomen Valley Park, 6 Plank Rd., prompted Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to call for containment help from the Perkiomen Township Fire Company, county park rangers, state wildlife conservation officers, and state Department of Environmental Protection representatives.
Bensalem police warns about scam involving jury duty

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) –  Bensalem police are warning local residents about a scam. A person is calling residents pretending to be an officer asking for money for an alleged failure to show up for jury duty.Bensalem police say they "do not collect any money for jury duty nor do (they) collect money over the phone for any other reason."Police are urging you to spread the information about these calls to friends and family. They also offer help if you believe you have been scammed. To report the activity call (215) 633-3719.
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
