Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
Coast News
Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding
DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
Imperial Beach sees flooding, debris flow into neighborhoods during high surf
Imperial Beach spent most of the day cleaning up from Friday morning’s high surf.
kusi.com
Gas prices up in San Diego due to winter weather across U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans watched gas prices slowly climb back up in the first days of January, 2023, after a steady decrease in the last months of 2022. This increase was in part due to the winter storm that swept across the U.S. over Christmas. This halted some supply chains.
onscene.tv
Huge Eucalyptus Tree Falls & Crushes Honda | San Diego
DETAILS: In the rain, a 60 ft plus Eucalyptus tree fell and landed on a parked car and crushed it. Officers searched and found no one inside. The westbound lanes are blocked until city crews can come out to do the clean up.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
South Bay ice cream truck owner 'devastated' after rain ruins inventory
Meg Palmer has sold ice cream in Imperial Beach for about 22 years. A storm earlier in the week wrecked the cord to her freezer, causing a sticky situation.
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
NBC San Diego
Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar
When rain hits the region, NBC 7's First Alert team of meteorologists tracks the storm to bring you the most accurate weather forecast in San Diego County. Use the First Alert Doppler 7 Radar below to track the storm in real-time and to see its future path.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
kusi.com
Dr. Wilma Wooten warns of post-Christmas & New Year COVID surge
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly steady in the past week, but San Diego County officials warned Friday an influx from holiday gatherings was likely in coming days. “It’s never been more important to get tested if you feel COVID-19 symptoms and to...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
Dry, Mild Weather in SD County With Another Storm Expected Late Monday
High clouds may limit sunshine across San Diego County Saturday, but the days will be dry and mild through Monday, as the area remains just out of reach of an active storm track over the Pacific, the National Weather Service said. A potent Pacific storm on a more southerly track...
Wetland viewing deck built at Carmel Mountain Preserve
A new viewing deck was built over a wetland on the Carmel Mountain Preserve, the Chaparral Lands Conservancy announced Wednesday
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Comments / 0