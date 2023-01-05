Read full article on original website
Larry Meryl Shivers
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, formerly of the Argos community, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born May 27, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife, Sheila Shivers, Plymouth; children, Bruce (Cindy) Shivers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sonya (Jeff) Dunfee, Greensburg and Kristine (Matt) Fawley, Bremen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Ross) Evers, Mount Dora, Fla., Connie Lustman, Rockford, Ill. and Cheryl VanDerWeele, Leo.
Colleen M. King
Colleen M. King, 65, Grass Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence in Grass Creek. She was born March 24, 1957. Colleen and Richard ‘Rick” King were married on Oct. 12, 1984. Left to cherish the memories of Colleen are her husband, Rick; daughter, Angela King...
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
Brenda C. Prater Smith
Brenda C. Prater Smith, 64, Warsaw, died surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. Brenda was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Kyle and Anna Marie (Hackworth) Prater. She was a 1976 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. She was married to Dan Smith, and he preceded her in 2007. Brenda had been an apartment manager and prepared taxes. She enjoyed selling Avon products and spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley Mae Davis
Shirley Mae Davis, 72, Cromwell, died Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Cromwell. She was born Dec. 20, 1950. Shirley leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” Davis; six children, Tammy (Brian) Holden, Carlton, Mich., John (Venus) Davis, Monroe, Mich., Dawn (Jerry) Wilson, Midland, Mich., Ronnie (Michael) Young, Warsaw, Jammie (James Jr.) Mullins, North Webster and Ricky Johnson, Warsaw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Lois Morris, James Williams, Darell Williams and Belinda Wiggington.
June E. Lee
June E. Lee, 92, Rochester, died at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Rochester. She was born June 17, 1930. On Dec. 27, 1946, she married William Gene Lee. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Patricia (Jim) Forry, Pioneer, Ohio, Carol Roussin, Niles,...
Mary Jane Runyan
Mary Jane Runyan, 81, Albion, died at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 29, 1941. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, Ossian, Vicki...
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
Ina Marie Mullet
Ina Marie Mullet, 78, Nappanee, died at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. She was born March 26, 1944. On April 25, 1962, Ina married Jonas D.E. Mullet. He preceded her in death. Surviving are seven sons, Paul (Velda) Mullet, Nappanee, Daniel (Esther) Mullet, Plymouth, Glenn (Linda) Mullet, Noxon, Mont.,...
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
Irma Joan Duda — PENDING
Irma Joan Duda, 90, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951 to Herbert William Wagner. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Jim)...
Danny L. Neer
Danny L. Neer, 73, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Born on Jan. 14, 1949, Danny was the only son of Fred and Viola (Moyer) Neer. After graduating from Warsaw High School in 1968, he worked for Kinder Manufacturing. He furthered his...
Bernice C. Brown
Bernice C. Brown, 82, of rural Akron, passed at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Bernie was born on May 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Cornelius and Winnie (Kelderhouse) Sterk. Her family moved to Akron in 1948. She graduated from Akron High School in the class of 1958.
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
Barbara Ann Frye
Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born in Huntington, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1965, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was...
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Nancy Fauver — PENDING
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital at 9:52 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
