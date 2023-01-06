ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A sacred place': Tunica-Biloxi Tribe regains possession of ancestral land in Marksville

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
Members of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe believe that to have a plan for the future, you need to know who you are, where you’ve been and where you are going.

The tribe and the city of Marksville recently signed an agreement that will transfer possession of the Marksville Prehistoric Indian Site southeast of town back to the Tunica-Biloxi Native American tribe.

It took 40 years of negotiating with the state, said tribe Chairman Marshall Pierite in a phone interview from Marksville. The state transferred the parcel to the City of Markville about five years ago. Pierite said the tribe is thankful to Mayor John Lemoine and the City Council for recognizing the cultural significance of the land and what it means to the Tunica-Biloxi.

“The pre-historic park is part of ancestral homeland and has been out of our possession for over 160 years,” Pierite said. “It’s a sacred place for not only us but for our ancestors.”

The 42-acre site with numerous burial mounds is where their ancestors lived for hundreds of years and a place that is honored and cherished by tribe members, he said. It’s where they can get back to the basics and reconnect with their roots. But most importantly, he said, tribe members recognize what their ancestors went through and sacrificed.

“They really sacrificed blood, sweat and tears, and so to us the cultural significance in having ownership means a lot to us, because now we can really start the healing process,” he said. “Pour healing oil on it and utilize that land and cherish our ancestors while building for our future.”

Pierite said there are short-term plans for the beautification and revitalization of the property. Long-term plans are to put tribal offices there and expand cultural activities. Another long-term goal is to create a state-of-the-art planetarium. The site will be open to the public to educate them on the cultural significance of the park.

“It’s important that the non-tribal community, I define them as our extended family, know our past and know the things we went through,” Pierite said. “And how we also can contribute to the future, not only for our tribe but for the non-tribal community.”

September marked the first Riyaka, or homecoming celebration, for tribal members since the COVID pandemic started in 2020.

“Usually we have our powwow, where we all get together. We all celebrate our culture, our history as well as what made this particular homecoming special,” he said.

Last September the Tunica-Biloxi celebrated 41 years of federal recognition. It is one of four federally recognized tribes in Louisiana.

About 42% of tribe members live on or near the reservation in Marksville and on other tribal lands throughout Central Louisiana. Some live in other states, including Texas and Illinois. The tribe is made up of the Tunica, Biloxi, Ofo and Avoyel tribes, which became allies in the 18th century. In the 19th century, they united to form a single tribe.

In its ongoing efforts to reawaken the Tunica language, Pierite said the tribe has created a 64-page educational coloring book in collaboration with the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. It's available at the Tunica-Biloxi Museum gift shop, 150 Melancon Road in Marksville, and will be available online starting this month.

The Town Talk

