ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Talks go long but no deal yet for Akron Public Schools teachers ahead of possible strike

By Jennifer Pignolet and Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXIKH_0k58Kf3L00

Negotiations continued Thursday between Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association , but despite an extra hour of talks, they have yet to reach a deal.

A school district spokesman said negotiations went from noon until 6 p.m., an hour past the planned stopping time, but they do not yet have a tentative contract agreement. They are scheduled to meet next on Saturday at 9 a.m. The spokesman said if there is no agreement after Saturday's talks, they will meet again Sunday.

The Akron teachers union has issued notice its members will strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday if no deal is reached. That would mean online learning for Akron students until the strike ends.

Akron Public Schools teacher strike: Akron teachers union ready to strike Jan. 9 as contract negotiations stall

For subscribers: Does Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack live in Akron? What we know

The union has said student discipline and safety practices, along with wages, have been sticking points in the negotiations, which have been ongoing since April 2022.

If there is a strike, the district will have free breakfasts and lunches available for pickup for students and a limited number of spaces for elementary students to be supervised while doing their online work in one of five community learning center buildings . If a strike appears imminent, the district said it will launch a pre-registration process for families as quickly as possible.

Akron news coming in 2023: Possible Akron Public Schools strike one of many top stories to watch for in 2023

In a statement, Bailey Koch, the communications director with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 , said the Akron Public Schools SEIU Local 1 Child Nutrition Services Employees and SEIU Local 1 Maintenance, Buildings, Grounds, Warehouse and Transportation Employees won't be striking but will be support the Akron Education Association members while they're not working.

"SEIU Local 1 members at APS will not be striking but will be supporting the 2,800 essential teachers and licensed professionals in their fight for change," Koch said. "Local 1 staff, leaders and workers who are off the clock will be joining these workers on the strike line in solidarity. Teachers are the backbone of our community and are developing the next generation of leaders — It’s time they get the respect, protection and pay they rightfully deserve."

Jerry Yaceczko with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 778 — which represents foremen in the maintenance, grounds, transportation and printing services departments — said he planned to speak with the heads of the district's other unions this weekend on their plans.

Messages were left seeking comment with the district's other unions, the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 689 and the Akron Association of Classified Personnel.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Talks go long but no deal yet for Akron Public Schools teachers ahead of possible strike

Comments / 2

default-avatar
denny.maxwell
3d ago

The teachers need to strike. The people saying the violence isn't as bad as the teachers state need to go into the classrooms.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Progress made as deadline looms for Akron teacher's strike

AKRON, Ohio — One day before the strike deadline, negotiations between the Akron teacher's union and the school district ended Saturday around 7:30 p.m. with plans to reconvene tomorrow. "We will go into federal mediation and we will stay as long as it's necessary to come to a meeting...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?

AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

BUCKEYE CAREER CENTER TO HOST PANCAKES WITH PARENTS EVENT

(New Philadelphia, OH) – Buckeye Career Center will once again host Pancakes with Parents for the parents and guardians of current BCC students. The event is planned for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Buckeye Career Center from 7:45 am – 8:45 am. The event allows family members to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Canton City School Board Takes Step 1 Toward New Elementary Schools

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Canton City School District has taken the first step toward placing a bond issue on the May ballot to build two new elementary schools. The Repository says the school board voted Wednesday night to ask the county auditor...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy