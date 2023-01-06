Talks go long but no deal yet for Akron Public Schools teachers ahead of possible strike

Negotiations continued Thursday between Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association , but despite an extra hour of talks, they have yet to reach a deal.

A school district spokesman said negotiations went from noon until 6 p.m., an hour past the planned stopping time, but they do not yet have a tentative contract agreement. They are scheduled to meet next on Saturday at 9 a.m. The spokesman said if there is no agreement after Saturday's talks, they will meet again Sunday.

The Akron teachers union has issued notice its members will strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday if no deal is reached. That would mean online learning for Akron students until the strike ends.

Akron Public Schools teacher strike: Akron teachers union ready to strike Jan. 9 as contract negotiations stall

For subscribers: Does Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack live in Akron? What we know

The union has said student discipline and safety practices, along with wages, have been sticking points in the negotiations, which have been ongoing since April 2022.

If there is a strike, the district will have free breakfasts and lunches available for pickup for students and a limited number of spaces for elementary students to be supervised while doing their online work in one of five community learning center buildings . If a strike appears imminent, the district said it will launch a pre-registration process for families as quickly as possible.

Akron news coming in 2023: Possible Akron Public Schools strike one of many top stories to watch for in 2023

In a statement, Bailey Koch, the communications director with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 , said the Akron Public Schools SEIU Local 1 Child Nutrition Services Employees and SEIU Local 1 Maintenance, Buildings, Grounds, Warehouse and Transportation Employees won't be striking but will be support the Akron Education Association members while they're not working.

"SEIU Local 1 members at APS will not be striking but will be supporting the 2,800 essential teachers and licensed professionals in their fight for change," Koch said. "Local 1 staff, leaders and workers who are off the clock will be joining these workers on the strike line in solidarity. Teachers are the backbone of our community and are developing the next generation of leaders — It’s time they get the respect, protection and pay they rightfully deserve."

Jerry Yaceczko with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 778 — which represents foremen in the maintenance, grounds, transportation and printing services departments — said he planned to speak with the heads of the district's other unions this weekend on their plans.

Messages were left seeking comment with the district's other unions, the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Local 689 and the Akron Association of Classified Personnel.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Talks go long but no deal yet for Akron Public Schools teachers ahead of possible strike