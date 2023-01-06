ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estate of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick files lawsuit against Donald Trump

By John Connolly and Mike Kelly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The estate of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the United States Capitol, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against former President Donald Trump.

The 47-page lawsuit, brought by a law firm representing Sicknick's partner, Sandra Garza, claims that Trump "intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed him." The lawsuit states: "Injuries sustained by Officer Sicknick and his eventual death, were reasonable and foreseeable consequences of Defendant Trump’s words and conduct."

The suit seeks $10 million in damages and, in addition to Trump, names Julian Khater and George Tanios as defendants.

Neither Sicknick's parents or brothers are involved in the lawsuit, they said when reached late Thursday in Washington, D.C.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to Sicknick. His family accepted the honor at the White House.

Exclusive: NJ family of Capitol police officer who died after Jan. 6 attack blames Trump

"We're not part of it," said Sicknick's mother, Gladys, of the federal lawsuit.

Sicknick, 42, who grew up in South River, died from a series of strokes just hours after he tried to fend off supporters of Trump during the assault on the Capitol.

"Nothing can return Officer Sicknick to his fiancée or his family, but this lawsuit is an important part of the process of holding those who caused his death accountable," said attorney Matt Kaiser of Kaiser Dillon, which filed the lawsuit. "Former President Donald Trump called Khater and Tanios to Washington, D.C., to attack the Capitol and they answered. This directly caused Officer Sicknick's death."

Khater, 33, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon in September. Tanios, 40, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was initially charged in the attack on Sicknick, but pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanors: entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Estate of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick files lawsuit against Donald Trump

The Finger
3d ago

😆👉🏽this is the 1st of many more to come...The mother and daughter Georgia election workers that were attacked by tRump will be getting millions from his traitorous butface!

