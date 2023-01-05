Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
School employee accused of calling in bomb threat at a school in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school employee has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to the school where she works in North Haven. Police said on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., the department was contacted by a caller who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a […]
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
Eyewitness News
Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
3 Norwalk Men Busted With Drugs, Gun, Following Investigation, Police Say
Three Fairfield County men have been charged with the alleged sale of drugs following a four-month investigation. The men were arrested in Norwalk on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 21 Osborne Ave. According to Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, the arrests come on the heels of a four-month investigation into drug...
westportjournal.com
Multi-car crash on Bridge Street sends one to hospital
WESTPORT — Fire and police personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday night on Bridge Street. One person had to be freed from a vehicle using hydraulic extrication tools, Assistant Fire Chief Philip Hessberger said in a press release. Emergency crews were dispatched to the road near 40 Bridge...
New Haven Independent
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
News 12
Milford business offers free drinks for police as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
CappuGino's Coffee & Shakes in Milford was offering officers a free coffee today in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The coffee shop located in the lobby of the Milford Vascular Institute opened a couple years ago. It's co-owned by David Esposito, one of the cardiovascular surgeons there, and...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Utility Police In North Haven, Police Say
A 57-year-old man was charged after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a utility pole on Long Island. John Wrynn, of Sag Harbor, was arrested at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, following a crash in North Haven, the Southampton Town Police Department said. Authorities said...
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
darientimes.com
Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
Head-On Crash With Injuries Reported In Plymouth (DEVELOPING)
Three ambulances and a Medflight helicopter have been called to a car crash that has trapped at least one person, according to @ThePlymouthBuff on Twitter.At least three people are reported to be involved in a head-on collision that occurred in the area of 364 Long Pond Road in Plymouth around…
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments
Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
