ETSU mobile clinic to bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural communities
With just under half of Tennesseans not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19, East Tennessee State University will soon provide new opportunities for the vaccine to be available at clinics in rural communities as well as a new mobile vaccination unit. The initiative is being made possible through a $1.3 million...
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Parents, school officials say third grade reading law may have unintended consequences
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade. And you might throw in possible third or fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling.
Jonesborough to hire new police investigator with state grant
The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund. Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be...
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community – citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the non-profit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 10
Jan. 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 8. Readers learned that “Tuesday evening at the Piedmont, a very enjoyable reception was given by the young men, to the young ladies of Johnson City and Jonesboro. About seventy-five were present.”
Tusculum chemistry students, faculty contribute to cancer research
GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative. The Appalachian...
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th Annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school's Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Jonesborough Elementary mascot gets an updated look
Students at Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle schools got their first look Monday afternoon at the updated mascot that has been chosen to represent the merged K-8. As work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8, school administrators and students are looking forward to the changes the building will bring. As...
Poet Felicia Mitchell kicks off Beyond the Book series for 2023
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with author Felicia Mitchell. Mitchell will be discussing her newest book, "A Mother Speaks, A Daughter Listens: Journeying Together Through Dementia."
Tybre Faw: Wanting to make a change
Many people may recognize the name Tybre Faw from national headlines and news stories, but activism is only one part of this young man’s life. Tybre Faw — a young boy from Johnson City — gained national recognition after he met the late civil rights activist John Lewis in 2018 and began a close friendship that lasted up until the congressman’s death in the summer of 2020. That moment — which was in many ways a pivotal point in Tybre’s life — stems back to a love of history that was instilled in him by his grandma Leigh, a retired history teacher, and his third grade music teacher who put together a school play in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson
UNICOI - Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson, age 59, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Burnsville, NC, Sallie is a daughter of the late Bobby Claiborne and Martha Lylann (Carpenter) Thomas. She was a member of Limestone Cove Memorial Union Church and was a homemaker who loved doing crafts and singing with her family. Her grandbabies were her life.
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Lady Vols shake Commodores for fifth straight win
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team is on a roll. The Lady Vols pushed their winning streak to five on Sunday with an 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.
Bucs hit the road to take on Citadel
Maybe it’s good for the East Tennessee State basketball team to get away from home. While the Bucs haven’t exactly been road warriors, they’ve been disappointing at home, where they have lost their last five games.
