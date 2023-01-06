Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
news3lv.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police investigated a fatal crash on I-11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday morning. All southbound lanes were down and traffic was diverted to Auto Show Drive. The interstate reopened around 10:42 a.m. Check back...
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
8newsnow.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A 32-year-old man is dead after losing control of his car on wet roads and crashing into a light pole in the south valley Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. east of Las Vegas Boulevard, on East Windmill Lane before Rancho Destino Road. Police...
news3lv.com
One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. The plane’s pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after small plane lands on US 95 near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday morning. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the plane landed on US 95 near Mile Marker 97 just before 10 a.m. Jan. 7. After the plane landed on the highway, it was hit by a vehicle.
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
californiaexaminer.net
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull: On the outskirts of Las Vegas, a dog that had been abandoned was discovered shot many times, and suffering from a fractured skull. The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook this week, “Max was shot numerous times and found...
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized
A three-car collision Wednesday has prompted an investigation by Las Vegas police. Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley leaving two people hospitalized.
Police: 38-year-old man arrested for murder after argument in mobile park
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.
87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Man arrested in connection to homicide central Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Hunter Maliek in connection to a homicide in the Las Vegas valley on Dec. 26, 2022.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
