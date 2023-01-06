ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK — Striking nurses chanted and waved signs outside two large New York City hospitals Monday after a weekend of negotiations over pay and staffing levels did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in...
Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 2 NYC hospitals

NEW YORK — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between two large New York City hospitals and the union representing more than 7,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said. Nurses at a third hospital reached a tentative agreement on Sunday. Talks were...
