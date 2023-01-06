ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin named NHL All-Star for third time in his career

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGkwE_0k58JDZK00

Dylan Larkin can add "three-time NHL All-Star" to his résumé.

The Detroit Red Wings captain was among the selections announced Thursday evening, when initial rosters for next month's event were revealed. Under a new format, the NHL department of hockey operations selected one player from each NHL team in each division, making up the initial eight-man rosters for each division.

The All-Star Game and NHL All-Star Skills event runs Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home to the Florida Panthers. There will be four teams, representing each division, each consisting of nine skaters and two goaltenders, and the format is three-on-three.

Larkin's Atlantic Division teammates include Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

WEDNESDAY WOES:Derek Lalonde: 'Incredibly frustrating' that Red Wings lost, 5-1, to Devils

CAPTAINS' LOGS:How Steve Yzerman and Dylan Larkin bonded during tough Detroit Red Wings season

The three remaining players (two skaters, one goalie) per division will be selected as part of the online fan vote, which runs through Jan. 17.

It's Larkin's second straight All-Star honor; his first came 2016, when he was the first Wings rookie to play in the All-Star Game since Steve Yzerman in 1984.

Larkin leads the Wings with 13 goals and 33 points in 35 games. Defenseman Filip Hronek (26 points, plus-13 rating) would also have seemed a worthy candidate.

The Wings endured a scare in mid-December when Larkin suffered a hand injury. He ended up missing only one game, but he was hampered enough that Michael Rasmussen was moved onto Larkin's line in order to take faceoffs. Larkin seems largely to have recovered his form, as he has started taking more draws.

While Larkin won't get as much time to rest and recharge as his teammates during the mid-season break, he will get several days' worth of downtime. The Wings' last game before the All-Star weekend is Jan. 27, after which they don't play again until Feb. 7.

Contact Helene St. James athstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter@helenestjames

Detroit Red Wings and sign up for ourRed Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon,Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors

With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?

Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Canadiens' Guhle out 8 weeks, Gallagher to miss 2 with injuries

The Montreal Canadiens announced a pair of absences due to lower-body injuries Friday. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss at least eight weeks, while veteran forward Brendan Gallagher is out two weeks. Guhle has been a bright spot for the struggling Canadiens. The 20-year-old has tallied 14 points in 36 games...
Yardbarker

Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

INSIDER SAYS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RED WINGS AND JAKUB VRANA 'FEELS BROKEN'

The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games

WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 4-2 loss to San Jose

The Ontario Reign gave up four third-period goals and dropped their 6th straight loss of the 2022-23 campaign. ONT: Tyler Madden (6) ASST: Lias Andersson (9), T.J. Tynan (27) SJ: Thomas Bordeleau (16) ASST: Patrick Sieloff (6), Darren Brady (3) SJ: Darren Brady (1) ASST: Artemi Kniazev (10), C.J. Seuss...
ONTARIO, CA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy