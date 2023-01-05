ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Multi-car crash on Bridge Street sends one to hospital

WESTPORT — Fire and police personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday night on Bridge Street. One person had to be freed from a vehicle using hydraulic extrication tools, Assistant Fire Chief Philip Hessberger said in a press release. Emergency crews were dispatched to the road near 40 Bridge...
WESTPORT, CT
Police: Disruptive restaurant patron ignored warnings not to return

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old man, who police said repeatedly tried to re-enter a local restaurant after being told to leave because of disruptive and intoxicated behavior, has been charged with criminal trespassing. Brandon Beller, of Westport, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing in connection with the New Year’s Eve...
WESTPORT, CT
Kitchen fire ignites when stove is accidentally turned on

WESTPORT — A kitchen fire erupted Monday when a stove’s burner, which was accidentally turned on, ignited items stored on top, according to fire officials. Firefighters were alerted about 12:30 p.m. Monday to a problem in the home at 22 Berndale Drive after smoke-detector activation was reported by an alarm company.
WESTPORT, CT
Westport plans three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute

WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
WESTPORT, CT
Applications open for RTM vacancy in District 6

WESTPORT — Registered voters in District 6 of the Representative Town Meeting are eligible to apply for appointment to a vacant seat on the legislative body. The vacancy, created by the recent death of member Cathy Talmadge, has a term that expires Nov. 21, just after the next municipal election.
WESTPORT, CT
Wreckers win first FCIAC clash

RIDGEFIELD — Staples High’s boys basketball team went on the road Friday and won its first FCIAC clash of the season with a 61-54 victory over the Ridgefield Tigers. Chris Zajac led the way with a double-double, racking up 17 points and collecting 14 rebounds. Cody Sale scored 16 and Gavin Rothenberg added 10 points for the Wreckers.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

