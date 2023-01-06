‘It’s 100% necessary’: SPD to ramp up patrols in neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — Very soon, you could start to see more police officers patrolling your neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department is hoping to respond to calls faster, curb officer fatigue, burnout, and be more proactive.

“When response times are delayed or calls go unanswered, officers are doing everything they can to respond to every single call. The simple fact is that they are stretched too thin to match the volume,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

The change comes at a cost. Officers working in the traffic unit, neighborhood resource officers, and some specialty units are being reassigned to patrol.

“One of the things that we realized that the number one priority has to be our response to 911 calls. We have to have officers on the other end of that microphone when a community member calls into 911 and they need our assistance, they need our assistance right now,” Spokane police chief Craig Meidl said.

Although officers are being reassigned, all officers are required to do traffic enforcement when they aren’t responding to calls.

SPD says it has received traffic calming funds from city council to put moving radars in patrol cars, which could help with the reassignment of the traffic officers.

Right now, the northwest, northeast, and south precincts are all under one captain, which means officers are spending a lot on drive time. Officers will now be reassigned to specific areas with an individual captain.

The department received 238,201 emergent and non-emergent calls in 2022. The department responded to 99,739 of the calls, which was up 6% from the previous year.

The change will allow officers to be more proactive at addressing problems in neighborhoods. With more officers on the streets, some say they’ll feel safer.

“It’s a 100% necessary just with the world we live in today. You just never know who’s walking behind you,” resident Tiffany Spencer said.

SPD is specifically doubling up from its 12 officers downtown.

“I’m a little worried to come down here. Especially with my children alone, just with the stuff down south that hits so close to home, it’s just a little worrisome, and just the homeless population. It just makes me worry a little but coming down here,” Spencer said.

The new plan makes officers more accessible and visible to the community.

“Everyone that we talk to, everyone that we meet with, every neighborhood we visit, public safety is the topic of discussion,” Mayor Woodward said.

SPD’s new model starts on January 8.

