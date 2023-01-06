Read full article on original website
Orchard Mesa Pool needs over $2.4 in repairs
Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief.
Montrose residents encouraged to test homes for radon
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of nearly 21,000 Americans each year. Additionally, over 500 lung cancer deaths are caused from Radon in Colorado each year. Montrose County is offering free radon test kits while supplies last to Montrose residents to help protect county residents.
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Former CU student working to keep space clean
Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After previous GJPD Police Chief Doug Shoemaker left in August, candidates both local and non-local were...
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Speaker of the House Has Been Decided
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
