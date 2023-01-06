ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Mesa Pool needs over $2.4 in repairs

The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. That of the migrants themselves. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief.
Montrose residents encouraged to test homes for radon

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of nearly 21,000 Americans each year. Additionally, over 500 lung cancer deaths are caused from Radon in Colorado each year. Montrose County is offering free radon test kits while supplies last to Montrose residents to help protect county residents.
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Former CU student working to keep space clean

For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After previous GJPD Police Chief Doug Shoemaker left in August, candidates both local and non-local were...
Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Dry Air Limited The Snow. The storm system that...
Speaker of the House Has Been Decided

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
