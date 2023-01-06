ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foolish to think Damar Hamlin incident will bring any civility to NFL

By Phil Mushnick
 3 days ago

At this point you know the drill by heart: “Our thoughts and prayers go out.”

“This puts everything into perspective.”

Save it. Better yet, pour it on your pancakes. Don’t sell that maudlin junk to us. We know better.

Damar Hamlin nearly died on a football field — a Monday night prime-time TV football field — and those platitudes will restore civility and humanity to football? Stop. Please, just stop.

Consider that the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which left 3,000 murdered, involuntarily caused many to treat even strangers with kindness. That lasted a week or two. Now look at us. With our new and improved perspectives, we’re worse to one another than ever.

The day before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Elvin Bethea said he no longer watched football because, “It looks like pro wrestling.”

Bethea, a career Houston Oiler, said those words in 2003.

To “put everything into perspective,” football (indeed, virtually all our sports) has been in steady social decline for decades, a dare for the decent to sustain their interest, while young, stupid gamblers are targeted to take their places, enticed like lemmings to take the big fall as the new most-favored sports fans.

And you can spend all week reading the vulgar, semiliterate put-downs and challenges issued on social media by the self-smitten athletes who aren’t wise enough to stay away from such fools’ bait and seem eager to prove that their “student-athlete” days were a scam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNniM_0k58IEUG00
Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) falls to the turf during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.
AP

Deshaun Watson doesn’t “put everything into perspective”?

Consider the football action last week, prior to Hamlin’s stunning collapse:

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qrzm6_0k58IEUG00 Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

During the Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, ESPN found and focused on, for national enjoyment and approval, a “fan” wearing a T-shirt that “cleverly” referenced serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer.

During the Colts-Giants game Sunday on CBS, Indianapolis QB Nick Foles was knocked out of the game, removed by medical cart, after a tackle by Kayvon Thibodeaux .

As Foles writhed on the turf in agony, his ribs blindsided by Thibodeaux, the Giants’ rookie who afterwards continued to boast that he’s “a savage,” lay inches from Foles performing a “snow angel” in asinine and excessive self-celebration .

And if Thibodeaux didn’t yet realize that he’d disabled Foles, he knew by the time he was on the sideline, still in full self-celebration mode as he proudly made a gesture to demonstrate that he had put Foles to sleep. “Look, everyone! I’m a remorseless creep!”

Any right-minded observer would have expressed disgust with Thibodeaux. But TV is where gutless panderers gather, those who’d rather insult their audiences rather than the most offensive. Thus Kevin Harlan and Trent Green said not a discouraging word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGDwC_0k58IEUG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003PQG_0k58IEUG00
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux makes snow angels on the field after sacking Colts quarterback Nick Foles on Jan. 1, 2023.
CBS via Twitter

Harlan, as usual, sounded overly pumped, reciting a mini-bio of Thibodeaux as if we’d just seen something wonderful.

Once, Thibodeaux would have been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Roger Goodell, another pandering backwards-minded commissioner, years ago lifted the ban on such “celebrations” as expressions of “natural enthusiasm.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0Gw8_0k58IEUG00
indianapolis colts Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t care Colts are upset with him over snow angel celebration

And look what that rot has brought: a steady corrosion of conduct among college-delivered professionals; games lost to all-about-me misbehavior. Goodell’s consistent. Look what he has done to Super Bowl halftime shows.

If you must continue to root for Thibodeaux because he’s a rising Giants’ star, go ahead, knock yourself out. How else do you indulge modern sports unless your good senses are violated and compromised?

Near the end of the second quarter, with the Colts down, 21-3 and about to fall to 4-11-1, Giants QB Daniel Jones threw incomplete into the end zone. Indy DB Dallis Flowers took full, TV-op credit, standing frozen, his arms folded in self-satisfaction like Mussolini on the balcony.

Again, Harlan and Green played stupid — scared stupid — as if we hadn’t noticed Flowers’ incredulous act.

Top of the third quarter. Giants WR Darius Slayton fumbled it away after a catch. CBS then struck gold!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c98Po_0k58IEUG00
Kayvon Thibodeaux refuses to apologize for his snow-angel celebration while Nick Foles was injured.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

It found video of Giants head coach Brian Daboll hollering, “What the f–k!,” so CBS played it — in slow motion — to ensure that everyone got a good, clean, unmistakable view.

That puts everything in perspective? Whereas TV networks once would apologize if a player or coach were heard or seen clearly mouthing a profanity — or at least ignore it as a matter of righteous comportment — that now is displayed and replayed as “can’t-miss” sports moments.

CBS again cut away from on-field shots of teams preparing for the snap on third-and-important in favor of irrelevant crowd shots, including those that showed fans, beer in one hand, pounding on the down-low padding.

Throughout the Jets-Seahawks game that followed on Fox, the goal apparently was to show every attention-starved fool in the stands, painted and dressed to be seen and make a scene.

But TV now regularly chooses to show nothing over something, as if the directors, if seated in the stands, would search for drunken clowns rather than watch the game.

l In the first quarter, Seattle’s Quandre Diggs made an interception near the goal line. He began to run it back and, still running and well in-bounds, raised the ball with one hand over his head in absurd, dangerous, sense-defying self-glory.

But not only didn’t Fox analyst Robert Smith question Diggs’ wisdom, he complimented the interception as the Seahawk having “played it smartly.”

The next night, “thoughts and prayers” for Hamlin, as that “puts everything into perspective.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOIhE_0k58IEUG00 Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe show united front on ‘Undisputed’ after Damar Hamlin drama

Players are now going to cease their joyous blood-dancing after brutal, dangerous, knockout hits? Coaches are going to demand tackling rather than anti-personnel shots? TV and radio game announcers are going to cease praising the most proudly vicious players due to their absence of “perspective”?

By Tuesday morning the demand was out to fire Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless for a tweet he posted during the Hamlin calamity. Bayless often has been on the wrong side of common sense as he seems eager to make a stir rather than sense. You can now make a great living in sports TV and radio from such a transparent plan .

But Bayless’ opinion Monday night included some practical application of the NFL’s ways, means and thought processes:

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Off with his head!

Among those calling for Bayless’ immediate termination for insensitivity — employing expletives to support their sensitive positions — were ex-NFLers Dez Bryant and Terrell Owens and former NBAer Matt Barnes. All were talented but expendable, transient players — because they were insufferable humans.

The three spent their careers as repugnant, selfish misanthropes, bringing their sports and professions into disrepute. Of course, all three became immediate candidates to host, co-host or guest star on TV, radio and podcasts, more unneeded evidence of a world gone nuts.

But this week they were quoted by media, local and national, as sage, thoughtful men, all worthy of their insights, not a word of their previous perpetual personal misconduct.

A clearer, improved perspective? Whose? How? For how long? As those with a genuine, learned, applicable perspective know by now, not a chance.

