ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlFnb_0k58I0DL00

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home , according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.

The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit .

Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators said in the report.

Her roommates, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered as they slept on a different floor.

After a seven-week manhunt, cops arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the crimes on Dec. 30. He was charged in an Idaho court Thursday but has yet to be arraigned. He has previously indicate through a lawyer he would plead not guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198r44_0k58I0DL00
A Jack in the Box bag pictured by Idaho the murder house, with a tag reading Xana, which is believed to be have been Kernodle’s final meal.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GUsE_0k58I0DL00
Investigators said Xana Kernodle ordered the food at 4 a.m. after returning home from a party with her boyfriend.
Xana Kernodle

Photos taken shortly after the murders show a Jack in the Box bag marked with the name “Xana” sitting above the kitchen sink inside the three-story off-campus abode.

Earlier on her last night alive Kernodle and Chapin had attended a Sigma Chi fraternity party.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

Surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke told investigators everybody living in the house was home and in their rooms by 4 a.m. except for Kernodle.

“[They] both made statements during interviews that indicated the occupants of the King Road Residence were at home by 2 a.m. and asleep or at least in their rooms by approximately 4 a.m.,” the affidavit states.

“This is with the exception of Kenrodle, who received a DoorDash order at the residence at approximately 4:00 a.m.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofcYP_0k58I0DL00
The students were stabbed to death at an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Er98k_0k58I0DL00
Another view into the students’ house showed their messy kitchen with red cups, dirty dishes and a half-empty takeout coffee cup.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TxLK_0k58I0DL00
Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho.
AP

Authorities noted that law enforcement interviewed an unidentified DoorDash delivery driver, who shed light on the timeline and was eliminated as a suspect.

Earlier on the night of the murders, Mogen and Goncalves had been at a bar in town, the Corner Club, after which they bought pasta at the Grub Truck food cart in downtown Moscow at around 1:45 a.m. before returning to the home at 1122 King Road via a car service.

Police said they had zeroed in on Kohberger after identifying a car near the crime scene, which matched the description of his own car. They then obtained phone records which placed him at the location of the murders on at least 12 occasions. DNA which was later shown to match Kohberg’s was also recovered from a knife sheath which left at the house during the murderous rampage.

Comments / 8

LJWR
3d ago

They're giving out way too much information. Even named the two who survived. Not good. Haven't they already suffered enough?

Reply(7)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves had ‘no idea’ Bryan Kohberger was watching her: sister

Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves’ had “no idea” that murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly stalking her and her roommates at their off-campus home before the brutal killings, her sister said. Alivea Goncalves said she was shocked to learn that Kohberger had allegedly visited her 21-year-old sister’s off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho at least a dozen times before the murders on Nov. 13. “We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them,” Alivea told NewsNation. Alivea said that she had spoken with Kaylee every day before her sister was killed along...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Judge orders Idaho murder house to remain a crime scene

The Idaho house where four college students were murdered will remain a crime scene until Feb. 1 under a judge’s order. The house “will be locked, crime tape will remain, on-site police presence is not required,” Magistrate Court Judge Megan Marshall wrote in the Dec. 30 order, which came the same day Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the killings. She set the date for Feb. 1 “or until further order of the court.” Marshall wrote that all evidence collected “including but not limited to bodily fluids, blood, tissues, notes, slides, photographs or other relevant information” be held and preserved for Kohberger’s defense. Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends: 13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded Everything we learned from the police affidavit in the Idaho college murdersStudent slaughter suspect’s bizarre explanation for why he was in Idaho revealed On Friday, officers were seen removing two mattresses from the home that looked like they were stained with blood. A cleaning crew had been set to sanitize the home where the four University of Idaho students were slaughtered in November, but was turned away after Kohberger’s arrest.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops ‘puzzled’ by 8-hour window before Idaho murder victims’ roommates called 911

Cops are still “puzzled” about why a surviving roommate in the University of Idaho quadruple murder waited eight hours after the slaughter to call police, an Idaho law enforcement source told The Post. Dylan Mortensen, 21, opened her bedroom door to see an unknown “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” walking past her, towards the home’s back exit, just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, she told investigators. Yet neither she nor the other spared roommate, Bethany Funke, 21, called police until noon. The 8-hour gap “has been something that we have puzzled over — we don’t know if...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Kaylee Goncalves’ parents kept eyes on alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger

The grieving parents of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said they “couldn’t take [their] eyes off” suspect Bryan Kohberger upon seeing him in court this week. “I just was too overtaken by the fact that I was, you know, in a courtroom going over a case that had to do with … people that I cared [about] and loved,” Steve Goncalves told NewsNation’s Ashely Banfield in an exclusive interview Thursday night. “I just looked at him … and I couldn’t take my eyes off of him, his every movement,” his wife, Kristi Goncalves, recalled. Explaining that she “expected to feel …...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
TMZ.com

BTK Says Bryan Kohberger Shares His Serial Killer Attributes

The BTK serial killer says Bryan Kohberger shares some of his traits, and that one of his own attacks -- a quadruple homicide -- is eerily similar to the Idaho student slayings. Dennis Rader -- who gave himself the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill," tells TMZ in a new email he...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

University of Idaho Slaughter Survivor ‘Still a Victim,’ Attorney Says

One of the two roommates spared in the gruesome University of Idaho quadruple murders “is still a victim,” an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family told Fox News on Saturday. The roommate, identified as D.M. in a probable cause affidavit, has been vilified by online sleuths after court documents revealed she came face to face with the alleged killer before locking herself in her room on the morning of the murders. 911 wasn’t contacted until several hours later. Attorney Shanon Gray said on Fox News “Cavuto Live” that the roommate proved to be crucial in law enforcement’s case against the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. “And the fact that she was able to give some additional identification, I think it [was] beneficial in this case. She was able to give kind of type and build and what [the suspect] looked like a little bit—bushy eyebrows, things along those lines,” Gray said. Read it at FOX News
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s been a heartache in the entire community’: Students prepare for campus return as Moscow murders investigation continues

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were murdered near camps, spring classes at U of I are starting this Wednesday. Some students are already getting settled back into their dorms and apartments this weekend. Students coming back this semester can expect brand new and returning security measures on campus. While the news of Bryan...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Entire airport evacuated so Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself: report

An entire Illinois airport was evacuated Wednesday so accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself, according to a report. Bound in shackles, the former criminology doctoral student was led from a private jet into a Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m. Wednesday, photos obtained by TMZ show. At least three armed officers accompanied Kohberger, clad in a red jumpsuit, into the mini airline pit stop, which was reportedly completely evacuated so the suspected murderer could use the facilities. Even employees were asked to leave the building during the lockdown, the outlet reported, which lasted until Kohberger re-boarded his private ride. The 2015 fixed-wing single-engine...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger flashes icy, penetrative stare as he arrives at court

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flashed an icy, penetrative stare at photographers as he arrived to court Tuesday, handcuffed and wearing a red prison jumpsuit for his first appearance since he was charged over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger, 28, appeared at court in Monroe County, Pa., as a formality before he is flown to Idaho after waiving his right to an extradition hearing. He is being represented by Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar in the region’s Court of Common Pleas. The alleged killer was arrested by authorities in a raid early Friday at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., after...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger tried to evade cops by putting trash in neighbors’ cans: source

Accused University of Idaho student slayer Bryan Kohberger tried to evade police by putting garbage from his parents’ house into neighbors’ trash cans, the arrest affidavit revealed. Criminal justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, appeared conscious of cops potentially collecting his DNA after the murders, wearing gloves to the supermarket and trying to hide trash that could contain his hairs or traces of saliva — all of which could give him away if matched to the crime scene. At one point during the four days he was surveilled by the FBI prior to his arrest, Kohberger was observed putting trash from his family’s...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy