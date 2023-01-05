ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: Georgia fans line up to buy national championship gear

University of Georgia fans lined up outside the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Buford late Monday night to buy shirts, hats and other merchandise to celebrate the Bulldogs' second consecutive football national championship. Academy stores across Georgia reopened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, moments after Georgia TCU in the national...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson High boys basketball team drops first two games of the new year

The Jackson High School boys basketball team defeated the Spalding Jaguars from Griffin in their last game of 2022 on Dec. 30 by five points, 63-58. In their first two games of 2023, the Red Devils fell to both of their neighbors, Spalding and Griffin, by identical 59-54 scores. The Jaguars got their revenge on Jan. 6, while the Griffin Bears took the Red Devils down on Jan. 7,
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson City Council approves water system repairs on Third Street

The Jackson City Council started the new year off with an agenda chocked full with infrastructure repairs, proposed rezonings and increased license fees. During the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting and on the heels of last month’s countywide water emergency, the council made plans to install or repair 12 water shutoff valves along Third Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.

