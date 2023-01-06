ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 2 Recap: A Roaring Rampage of Revenge

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGmdh_0k58HeHF00

Just to state some facts: This a show called Copenhagen Cowboy , made by the guy who directed the famous vigilante movie Drive , and the episode is titled “Vengeance Is My Name.” Should it come as any surprise that the name of the game is righteous, redemptive violence against the wicked?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOlsf_0k58HeHF00

Honestly, I think the answer is yes. Nicolas Winding Refn gave us an antihero for the ages in Ryan Gosling’s Driver, yes. But he used his subsequent projects — Only God Forgives , The Neon Demon , and Too Old to Die Young — to present a more gimlet-eyed take on the nature of the habitually violent, i.e. that they’re terrifying at best and morally cretinous monsters more often than not.

I don’t think it’s fair to describe Miu, who at this point appears to be the show’s title character, in either fashion. She’s quietly intimidating in her own way, with that flat affect and thousand-yard stare and, of course, magical powers. But you don’t recoil from Miu when she takes her revenge on Rosella, the sadistic pimp, by burning her up along with her whole house of horrors. (Did her brother André, last seen celebrating the shotgun wedding of his daughter Flora (Dafina Zeqiri) to her errand-boy boyfriend Dardan (Daniel Sami Strandet) thanks to Miu ratting the relationship out to him, also get caught up in the inferno? We don’t know.)

It’s important to note here that by this point in the story, Miu had already freed her fellow sexual slaves (she’d been relegated to this new job after a psychic friend of Rosella’s called her a demon) by leading them in a Caesar-like stabbing attack against the hulking guard assigned to keep them from escaping. Not that they gave her so much as a thank-you for it! But jerks though they may have been to her, it’s hard to blame them given their ordeal, and it’s an unmitigated good that Miu set them free.

It’s also important to note that in the process, she saved herself from a “date” with Nicklas, the man who murdered her only friend Cimona and who took an interest in André’s ad for Miu (hyping up her virginity) the moment he saw it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQTUr_0k58HeHF00

Anyway, during her escape she comes across a Chinese restaurant. The dining room is closed for the evening and she gets booted out by the owner, Jang (Li li Zhang). But when a woman in labor staggers to the front door, Miu discovers that the owner also goes by the sobriquet Mother Hulda and serves as a midwife, or perhaps an all-around wise woman given her maternal honorific. (A fellow witch?) Miu literally breathes life into the woman’s baby with her magical powers, and is welcomed into an apartment in Mother Hulda’s building in return. But she has a date with Rosella first, hence the vengeance of the title.

More On: Copenhagen Cowboy

I’m of two minds about the seemingly back-to-basics genre-thrills nature of NWR’s project with writer Sara Isabella Jønsson here. Do I personally prefer work in which vigilantism is depicted as hideous, as it was in Too Old to Die Young ? Yes. Is it still fun to watch movies about vigilantes, since after all it’s only a movie? Also yes! Like, The Revenant didn’t have a whole lot to say philosophically, but damn it was fun watching Leo go to hell and back to get at Tom Hardy. In a much less bombastic sense, the same is true of Miu and Rosella here.

And meanwhile, there are just so many wonderful flourishes in the writing and filmmaking to liven things up. Like, not in a million years did I predict Miu reassuring Mother Hulda that she’s not actually a ghost by meowing at her like a black cat; that’s a great moment of infinitesimal release on the part of actor Angela Bundalsvic as Miu, anticipated in a way when she cleverly flirted with Sven in order to get him in trouble with his wife Rosella. I was similarly impressed by Zegiri as Flora; when confronted about her relationship by her father, you can practically see her stomach drop and her heart speed up, even if she’s ultimately relieved to have it out in the open.

I also remain delighted and repulsed in equal measure by the decision to have Sven speak solely in actual, literal pig sounds. And man, look at how Refn and cinematographer Magnus Nordenhof Jønck use a simple shift the standard NWR 3AM-eternal color palette to suggest Miu’s saintly nature:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUQLK_0k58HeHF00

The bottom line is that Copenhagen Cowboy is cool and confident television, made by an artist secure in his aesthetic and obsessions and intent on transmitting them to the audience. It’s how TV should be.

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix, a Doom-and-Gloom Period Detective Mystery Starring Christian Bale

Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper team up for the third time in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century detective story that’s just as gloomy and somber as their previous films, blue-collar crime-drama Out of the Furnace and gritty Western Hostiles. Pale is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical-fiction novel, starring Bale as a sleuth investigating the death of a West Point cadet, and his apprentice/assistant is none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling – which of course has us wondering if it’s any good, or if we’ll just be quoting the raven on this one.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Barbarians’ on Hulu, a Social Satire/Home-Invasion Thriller That Struggles to Marry the Subgenres

Barbarians (now on Hulu) is a British horror-thriller, not to be confused with American WTFer Barbarian. It’s notable for featuring Iwan Rheon, best known for playing Game of Thrones baddie Ramsay Bolton – you know, the violent sex pest and eunuch-maker who so satisfyingly ended up being Kibbles ’n’ Bits. He plays a beta-male type up against Tom Cullen’s alpha beardo in a weird movie that gives the illusion of control over its subject matter, but never truly finds its footing. BARBARIANS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Lucas (Tom Cullen) is a BRO. All caps necessary. He’s got the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Be on Netflix?

We have a bit of good news for fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead: The eleventh and final season of the series is finally about to debut on Netflix! The final season of the post-apocalyptic horror series originally debuted way back in August 2021, but the show had a few breaks along the way due to the large episode count (24). While the original Walking Dead has concluded, there’s a lot more to come from your favorite survivors, including a Daryl Dixon-led program, The Walking Dead: Dead City (aka the adventures of Negan and Maggie), and a Rick and Michonne spinoff. All...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Willow’s Dempsey Bryk and Ruby Cruz Break Down Airk’s Evil Makeover

Willow Episode 7 “Beyond the Shattered Sea” ends with Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) and Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz) finally reuniting with Airk (Dempsey Bryk), but it’s not the happy occasion they imagined. Airk has succumbed to whatever mysterious evil plan Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) was sent to put into motion and is now a full on, mind-controlled baddie. Gone are his flowing, loose clothes and long locks of hair. Airk has turned full heel and has the leather costume and short hair to prove it.
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End

Although Yellowstone is nowhere close to being over, co-creator/EP Taylor Sheridan might already know how his hit drama should end. At a panel for the series at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) acknowledged that Sheridan already has a series finale in mind for the popular Paramount Network drama, according to Deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
Decider.com

When Will The ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale Air on NBC?

In the words of Dr. Max Goodwin: “How can I help… you watch the series finale of New Amsterdam?” Based on Eric Manheimer’s Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, the fan-favorite medical drama debuted in September of 2018 on NBC. Sadly, after five seasons, we’re about to bid farewell to the Tuesday night staple. The final two episodes of the series (“Right Place” and “How Can I Help?”) won’t air next week due to the Golden Globes, but, thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long to say goodbye. When will the series finale of New Amsterdam air on NBC?...
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Confuses Her Ex Luke Wilson by Prank Calling Him With Kate Hudson on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “Am I on a TV Show?”

Drew Barrymore is truly afraid of nothing, including prank-calling her exes. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress had some fun with Kate Hudson as they called actor Luke Wilson, Drew’s former flame. But Barrymore isn’t the only one who’s been linked to a Wilson brother. She and Hudson explained to the audience that they’ve each dated one of the famous brothers. While Barrymore dated Luke from 1996 to 1998, Hudson dated Owen Wilson from 2006 to 2009. When the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star suggested they prank call one of the siblings, the two ladies got to...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Woman Of The Dead’ On Netflix, Where An Undertaker Investigates Who Wanted Her Husband Dead

In Woman Of The Dead, a funeral director in a small ski resort town digs deep into that town’s secrets after her husband is killed right in front of her. Of course, any small-town-with-secrets thriller should be full of quirky people. But what we like best is when the show’s protagonist has a lot of quirks. That’s certainly what we get in this series. WOMAN OF THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A sailboat on the open sea. A woman sunbathes on the bow with headphones on, listening to an old iPod. People start screaming for help. We flash between...
Decider.com

Viral Tweet About Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in ‘Father of the Bride’ Raises Questions About Aging: “This Was Supposed to Be What 45-Year-Olds Looked Like”

A tweet from a popular blogger has sparked a conversation about age in Hollywood, using the 1991’s Father of the Bride as an example. As tabloids come under fire for their ceaseless commentary on women’s appearances and aging, Jessica Ellis’ tweet from December is livening up the conversation. Weeks after she shared a photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in the popular ’90s comedy with the caption, “An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like,” Twitter is still buzzing. The tweet – which at the time...
Decider.com

‘Willow’s Tony Revolori Shocks Ellie Bamber With the Naughty Secret Behind Mudmander Kenneth’s Name

Disney+‘s Willow is set in the same weird and whimsical world of the 1988 film. It’s a world full of courageous Nelwyn, mischievous Brownies, and — as of Episode 7 “Beyond the Shattered Sea” — Mudmanders. The gang commandeers a carriage hitched to a slug-like Mudmander to escape the Gales and make their way across the Shattered Sea. No one bonds with the Mudmander quite like Graydon (Tony Revolori). The prince takes care of the creature and at one point declares, “I shall name you Kenneth, after the protagonist of the romantic farce I’m writing.” According to Willow star Tony Revolori,...
Decider.com

Stacey Abrams Dishes on Her Dating Preferences on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

You may know Stacey Abrams the politician, but during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, you got to know Stacey Abrams the romance novelist. Drew Barrymore even got the Georgia State Representative to open up about her dating dos and don’ts while appearing on the show. The talk show host gushed over Abrams, who has written eight romance novels under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery, as well as two thrillers, three non-fiction and two children’s books — all in addition to her impressive political career. “Isn’t that the most interesting, coolest fact?” Barrymore asked the audience before introducing a game of “Red Flag,...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ On Netflix, Where A Teen Comes Of Age In Two Very Different Parts Of Naples

Coming of age stories always involve family strife, mainly because families never seem to be ready to see their once-little kids turn into independent young adults who make their own mistakes. In a new Italian Netflix series, a teen in 1990s Naples inserts her coming of age story in the middle of an already virulent family feud. Let’s just say that she’s not going to likely bring the two sides together. THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A bracelet floats to the bottom of some murky green water. A teen girl, wearing a t-shirt, shorts and...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on Prime Video, the Third and Final Movie In The New Trilogy Of The Familiar Franchise

Arriving on Prime Video on January 6, 2023, Jurassic World Dominion all but begs one to recall the infamous Jurassic Park scene in which Laura Dern goes elbow-deep into a pile of triceratops shit. Dominion brings Dern back to the franchise, along with her old pals Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who collide, in an explosion of stars, with new-trilogy mainstays Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt for a simple story of human-dinosaur relations designed to put a nice, tidy bow (for now, at least) on all this bloated, moronical and generally entertaining nonsense. Of course, this what’s-old-is-new-again-and-what’s-new-is-still-old dinos-amok film...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Decider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode Guide: How to Watch the Premiere Online

With a new year comes a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race — and this one is bigger than any season in herstory. Like, seriously. Not only will this season feature 16 queens competing for the biggest cash prize ever ($200,000), the premiere will be a double-sized extravaganza on a brand new network: MTV. And thanks to the extra long premiere, we should get to meet all of the queens at once. You love to see it — and you love to stream it.
Decider.com

Decider.com

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy