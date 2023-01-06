ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

What to know about XBB.1.5, the latest COVID-19 concern in New England

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFThH_0k58HYvl00

WORCESTER Should people in Worcester be worried about XBB.1.5, the latest COVID-19 subvariant sweeping the country?

“Sure” said Dr. Robert Klugman, an internal medicine physician at UMass Memorial Health. “It’s the premier subvariant right now. It’s figured out that it’s smarter than the BQ’s and other [subvariants].

“It’s blowing through.”

Klugman’s mention of BQ refers to BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, subvariants of the omicron variant that are still out there, but not at the rate of XBB.1.5. It's the fastest-developing COVID-19 subvariant we’ve seen so far in the United States, said Klugman, and is expanding rapidly in the Northeast, where 75% of all COVID-19 cases last week were tied to XBB.1.5, according to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UMass Memorial Health doesn’t track subvariants among its COVID-19 patients, but Klugman said he believes the XBB.1.5 percentage at UMass likely matches the 75% reported by the CDC.

Thursday, the health care system reported 99 COVID-19 patients, including 11 in the ICU. The day before, the numbers were 109 and 12, respectively.

Those numbers represent an increase compared to 36 and 6, respectively, in early December, according to the state Department of Public Health COVID-19 database. One year ago, at the end of December 2021, there were 135 hospitalizations with 41 in the ICU.

Klugman cited two reasons why the latest variant is prevalent in the Northeast and New York, while its share of cases in the Mid-Atlantic region hovers around 30% and the percentages in the rest of the country are even lower.

One is that viruses generally move from east to west. Another is colder temperatures in the Northeast, driving people indoors where variants can spread.

More dangerous?

Klugman agrees with Dr. Ashish Jha, COVID-19 response coordinator at the White House, that XBB.1.5 is likely better able to infect those who've already contracted COVID-19, compared to earlier variants and subvariants.

Plus, it’s more contagious.

As for whether XBB.1.5 is more dangerous, Klugman said the jury is still out. To put the potential danger in perspective, the latest CDC report shows hospitalizations increased 2.3% nationally from Dec. 7 to 13, compared to the prior seven-day period, while deaths dropped 13.2%.

Why is XBB.1.5 taking hold?

Two reasons, according to Klugman.

It takes less of XBB.1.5 to infect your body, as the virus binds more avidly to the ACE2 receptors that serve as gateways for the virus into the body. Plus, less time and volume of air is required for the virus to spread.

“Fifteen minutes [of time indoors] and six feet [for social distancing] may be out the window” when it comes to XBB.1.5, said Klugman.

What lies ahead?

Klugman isn’t sure, but is looking at various numbers to see how long XBB.1.5 could linger.

One is the number of health care staff at UMass Memorial Health infected with COVID-19. Currently, it’s roughly 40 daily, double the number compared to two weeks ago. He's also aware that since Monday was a holiday, and sickness normally lasts 48 to 72 hours after exposure to COVID-19, then that means infection numbers could drop this weekend.

If they don’t, then “you can give credit to XBB.1.5,” said Klugman.

Message continues

Since the pandemic started nearly three years ago, public health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated, masking, social distancing, circulation of fresh air indoors and hand washing.

The public has heard the recommendations many times before, and Klugman said it’s important to keep following these preventive measures to protect oneself against XBB.1.5.

In addition, those who haven’t gotten the bivalent booster should do it. Research studies prove the shot boosts immunity against COVID-19 and limits the severity of illness, said Klugman.

Nationally, only 15% of residents have the bivalent booster, according to the CDC. Worcester is expected to release its rate on Friday when it presents its weekly COVID-19 report. In early December, the city's rate was 8%.

Don't forget the flu

While XBB.1.5 is a concern, so is influenza.

Klugman mentioned two striking numbers: 13,000 flu deaths nationwide and over 200,000 hospitalizations so far this flu season.

“Flu is making people sick in the hospital,” said Klugman. “Those who get flu and COVID together, holy maceral. We still have flu to deal with.”

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NY sees a 30% spike in COVID deaths in December, most since early 2022

COVID deaths in New York state spiked 30% last month — to the highest tally since early 2022 — nearly three years after the virus first ravaged the state, a Post analysis shows. There were 915 deaths linked to coronavirus and its variants in the Empire State in December — about 30 a day — compared with 664 deaths in November. The monthly death toll hit levels unseen since since February 2022, The Post review of state Health Department data found — and comes despite widely available vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Public health experts said the rising rate is proof COVID can...
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update January 6

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley

Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
localsyr.com

New covid subvariant “more infectious,” Bivalent booster encouraged

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest omicron subvariant has been dubbed XBB1.5. Counties have stopped reporting local data on covid. According to New York State, as of January 5, the region’s average percent positive is 7.2 percent. Over the past 24 hours, 36 deaths reported statewide. If...
96.1 The Eagle

Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
westsidenewsny.com

New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities

On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Bad timing' ends proposed merger of UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare

WORCESTER — "Bad timing" is to blame for why a proposed merger between UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare in Gardner is off the table, a Heywood spokeswoman said Friday.  “Both parties were in different positions when we initially began discussions,” Dawn Casavant, Heywood vice president of external affairs, said. “The timing just is not right.  ...
GARDNER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy