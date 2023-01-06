Board pushes for mobility access for the disabled

Most Oak Ridge residents can handle the new Waste Connections containers – the blue gargantuan garbage can and equally huge brown recycling can with wide, heavy lids. But imagine how difficult it could be to deposit your garbage bag in the can if you’re using crutches, a walker or wheelchair.

Oak Ridgers in wheelchairs also find it challenging to navigate around the capacious cans, telephone poles, fire hydrants and mailboxes they encounter in the middle of many city sidewalks, some of which are cracked, according to a 2020 report commissioned by the city of Oak Ridge.

These are a few of the many accessibility and mobility access issues and other barriers that temporarily and permanently disabled Oak Ridge residents face,

Marian Wildgruber, chair of the new Disability Advisory Board for the city of Oak Ridge, hopes to make city officials and citizens better aware of the mobility access needs of disabled people. Because she is legally blind, she has a mobility access issue that she described at a recent meeting of the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge in her talk about improving mobility access in the city.

Her ability to see is limited to a small spot in her left eye “that is nearsighted and a little blurry,” she said. But her disability did not stop her in the past from playing football with her five brothers and mountain biking, rock climbing and white-water kayaking - even though she accidentally plunged over a Salmon River waterfall in Idaho.

“Every time I challenged myself and did something I didn’t think I could do, I felt that much more confident,” she said. “I have been seeking small challenges all my life because I love to push myself beyond my comfort zone.”

A wife and mother, Wildgruber is a strong voice for the community of disabled Oak Ridgers. Among the challenges she and the Disability Advisory Board hope to tackle are the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks in specific areas and the need to improve the Oak Ridge Transit contract that will expire this year and be renewed for 2024.

For years, she has wanted to walk a mile and a half with her guide dog from her home to the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church.

"Then I realized my dog and I can’t walk safely to the church because on the last 200 feet to the church there is no crosswalk and no sidewalk,” she said. “I have worked with the city, the church and others to get the problem solved but there still is no sidewalk or crosswalk.”

Six years ago, the city was awarded a federal grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to add modern concrete sidewalks where needed along the south side of Oak Ridge Turnpike between Illinois and Florida avenues. The sidewalk improvement grant also is intended to finance an upgrade of pedestrian crosswalks at Turnpike intersections. So far, the city has not received start-work authorization.

At the League meeting, Ellen Smith, a member of City Council, pointed out that TDOT has been rebuilding pedestrian crossings along Oak Ridge Turnpike. She said she does not know whether the funding for this work comes from the sidewalk grant awarded to the city. She later indicated in an email message that some of this work includes building curb ramps that enhance disability access and is likely related to TDOT’s plans to resurface the Turnpike’s pavement.

Wildgruber stated that the city recently published a document called the Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan (SETP) required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990. The ADA requires all municipalities to identify in the SETP the actions needed to remove barriers and correct deficiencies in current infrastructure, such as the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks, and to remedy other areas of ADA noncompliance.

Louise McKown, a locally well-known disability advocate, noted that if Oak Ridge had not completed the SETP, the city risked losing its eligibility for future federal and state transportation grants.

The Oak Ridge SETP, Wildgruber said, calls for almost $33 million worth of needed improvements, some of which she called “urgent.” In her email, Smith noted that only $3.2 million worth of identified items were rated high priority.

Wildgruber: 30 years of fixes needed

“The Council voted to commit $100,000 a year to address those urgent ADA needs,” Wildgruber said. She added that it will take at least 30 years to correct the most difficult problems that disabled people face in currently existing infrastructure.

Smith noted in her email that other city projects, such as the upgrade of the Oak Ridge Public Library bathrooms to make them ADA-compliant, are receiving separate funding in addition to the $100,000 budgeted annually for ADA-related remedies.

Wildgruber said the ADA defines "disability" as a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more of a person’s major life activities, such as walking, driving, seeing, hearing and speaking.

“About 25% of Americans have a permanent disability,” she said.

“About 11% of Americans with disabilities are unemployed as opposed to 3.8% in the overall population. A lot of them are underemployed, meaning they are in jobs that are way below their ability and skill levels. About 28% of Americans with disabilities are living in poverty; the average poverty rate for the rest of the population is 12%.”

She said one solution is “universal design,” making buildings, streets, sidewalks and products accessible to everyone. An example of universal design is sloped entrances.

According to Wildgruber, the creation of the Disability Advisory Board by City Council is the culmination of efforts that began in 2017 with the formation of Strong and United, a community organizing nonprofit group in Oak Ridge. The issue that members decided to focus on was the lack of mobility justice for disabled people, particularly deficiencies in sidewalk-crosswalk infrastructure and in public transportation.

As a result, Strong and United formed the Mobility Justice Working Group in 2019, and its members brought various issues before City Council. Wildgruber and other group members then lobbied successfully for the creation of the Disability Advisory Board because of the need for a strong advocate for physically and mentally impaired Oak Ridgers.

The board, created in May 2022, will advise City Council and staff on accessibility and disability issues and communicate information to citizens. The board will consist of nine members appointed by City Council for three-year terms. Wildgruber said that an engineer in the city’s Public Works Department is the city’s ADA coordinator and a liaison to the board.

As a disability advocate, she noted that she had started a low-vision resource group for Oak Ridge and surrounding communities. Smith suggested at the meeting that a low-hearing resource group may be needed.

“This city has a lot of very educated, caring, committed, compassionate people who want to make the city better,” Wildgruber said, citing the city of Oak Ridge Blueprint of May 2019 that encouraged citizens to share their vision to give the city a path to follow. She added that the city’s commitment of $100,000 a year to correct problems affecting disabled persons is a “commitment that is better than a lot of other cities are making.”