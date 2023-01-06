Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros sets saves record, selected for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Hey, now, he's an All-Star - again.

For the second year in a row, Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros has been named an NHL All-Star on Thursday and will play for the Central Division during All-Star weekend Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida.

Saros showed why he was selected Thursday night, when he made 64 saves, an NHL season high and a career high, during a 5-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the third most saves in a single game in league history.

He also broke the previous franchise record of 54 saves, set by Dan Ellis in 2008. He became the fifth goalie in league history with at least 62 saves in a game. He stopped 28 shots during the third period, a franchise best for one period.

The All-Star Game and skills competitions will be held at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers. According to the new format, the NHL's department of hockey operations will pick a player from each team in each division (including one goalie) that will make up each division's roster.

Three more players (including one goalie) will be picked by the fans via online voting. That voting will run from 9 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 17. Fans also will be able to vote via Twitter from Jan. 12-14. Tweets must include the hashtag "#NHLAllStarVote" followed by a player's full name or Twitter handle. Those votes will be combined with online votes, with the winners being announced Jan. 19.

Going into Thursday, Saros, 27, was 13-10-5 with a .915 save% and a 2.76 goals-against average.

Colorado's Cale Makar, Dallas' Jason Robertson, Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov, Chicago's Seth Jones, Arizona's Clayton Keller, St. Louis' Vladimir Taresenko and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey also were selected for the Central Division.

