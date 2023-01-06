ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball dominates Auburn 94-42 in 35th consecutive home victory

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball dominated Auburn 94-42 at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday to remain undefeated and extend its home winning streak to 35 games.

The top-ranked Gamecocks (15-0, 3-0 SEC) led Auburn (10-5, 0-3) wire-to-wire and increased their nation-leading overall win streak to 21 games. The team was led in scoring by junior center Kamilla Cardoso with 16 points and in rebounding by senior forward Aliyah Boston with nine.

The victory was South Carolina's eighth of the season by more than 40 points, and the Tigers were the 10th squad that the Gamecocks defense has held to fewer than 50 points. They outrebounded Auburn 45-25 and logged nine blocks and six steals.

ZIA COOKE: How Zia Cooke became South Carolina women's basketball's dual-threat star

GAMECOCKS BEAT GEORGIA: South Carolina women's basketball survives Georgia, wins 68-51 in first road SEC matchup

Offensive movement elevates Gamecocks

South Carolina entered the Auburn game averaging 15.9 assists per game, and by halftime it had already logged 13. It was a wildly different offense from the one that struggled against Georgia: After Zia Cooke scored 31 of the team's 68 points in Athens, the Gamecocks had 12 different scorers and 10 players recorded assists. The team finished with 25 assists.

Opposing defenses have succeeded in the past by loading the paint and forcing South Carolina to shoot 3-pointers, but the long-range shots were falling for the Gamecocks. Seven different players completed threes, and the team finished shooting 7-of-16 beyond the arc. South Carolina also shot well above average from the field at 63.2%.

Aliyah Boston back on double-double chase

After failing to pick up a double-double in the Gamecocks' first two SEC games, reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston got back into her usual groove against Auburn. Though she didn't quite reach the double-double, Boston finished with 13 points and nine rebounds despite sitting out most of the second half. In the Gamecocks' wins over Georgia and Texas A&M, she scored a combined 10 points.

The senior star is six career double-doubles shy of breaking South Carolina's program record of 72 set by Sheila Foster from 1979-82. Boston has eight double-doubles so far this season, including two against both ranked opponents the Gamecocks have faced.

Kierra Fletcher anchors defense

Fletcher, who won the Gamecocks' starting point guard spot over redshirt freshman Raven Johnson, was a force to be reckoned with against the Tigers. At halftime, she led the team in rebounding with four defensively, and she finished with five defensive rebounds, plus a steal and just her third block of the season.

The graduate transfer from Georgia Tech looked comfortable in her role, dishing out a season-high five assists and scoring seven points, her second-highest total of the season. She shot 3-of-5 from the field and drained her first 3-pointer in a Gamecocks jersey after entering the game 0-of-8 on the season. Johnson was no slouch against Auburn either, recording seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 15 minutes of playing time.

