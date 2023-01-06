Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wdhn.com
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wdhn.com
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a great year for eastern through central Geneva County. Mayor Strickland believes that early this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wtvy.com
TROY design students win seven awards at YellowHammer Film Festival
TROY, Ala. (Troy Today) - Troy University design students recently competed against top film schools from across the country in the second annual YellowHammer Film Festival held both virtually and in the Trojan Center Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17. While the Best Film of the Year award in the college...
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wtvy.com
‘The world needs you’ Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One in eight women experience postpartum depression after giving birth, that’s according to the CDC. Some of those new mothers are right here in the Wiregrass, one of them being Laura Benefield who was diagnosed in 2017. “There is support out there and the world...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff looking for man who is ‘armed and dangerous,’ warn residents
UPDATE (3:31 p.m.): The search has been called off for the day, however, officials still warn residents to use caution. Deputies will be active in the area. Deputies are looking for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, after a domestic violence incident at 10:30 Sunday morning. Colley was allegedly armed with a handgun when he crashed his […]
wtvy.com
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
waltonso.org
POSTAL WORKER SPOTS BRUSH FIRE THAT SPREAD TO A NEARBY HOME; FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES
A mail carrier spots a large outside fire that had spread to a home in Paxton and calls for help. At 2:34 PM on Thursday, January 5th, a United States Postal Service worker was delivering mail on North Suttles Road in Paxton when they noticed heavy smoke in the area. The postal worker immediately called 911 and stated there was an outside fire that had spread to a nearby single-story house and a vehicle that was parked in the yard. Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a small blaze starting to burn the back right corner of the home. Deputies also reported the fire spreading into nearby wooded area and threatening to jump the street where a mobile home was located.
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
wdhn.com
Elba man found dead in Florida river, FWC
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — An elderly man from Elba was found dead in the Yellow River after a six-day search. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission (FWC), the FWC and other agencies responded to a boating accident on the Yellow River on Friday, December 30.
