Beneil Dariush thinks Dustin Poirier should consider retiring following recent comments. The UFC lightweight division may not have ever been as stacked as it is right now. The top five alone are all killers who all have the skills to become a champion. The current champ Islam Makhachev has his first title defense right in front of him, but he will not be facing one of these top five lightweights, instead, he is taking on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. This has left a void in the division, one that none of the top fighters seem eager to fill.

1 HOUR AGO