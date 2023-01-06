Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’
Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
Dustin Poirier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Never Put Your Hands On A Woman’
Dustin Poirier commented on Dana White’s slapping scandal with his wife. “The Diamond” doesn’t consider slap league a sport. One incident was all it took to make UFC president Dana White a subject of scrutiny. Many are still talking about the slapping incident with his wife and even some UFC fighters are now voicing their thoughts on the matter. Among them was lightweight top contender Dustin Poirier.
Michael Bisping Says He’s Not ‘Being A Hater’ Of Jake Paul But YouTuber Is Acting Tough For ‘Clout’
Michael Bisping commented on the trajectory of Jake Paul’s career. “The Count” is certain the YouTuber is not challenging himself and only pulls off shenanigans for clout. After apparently making great strides in boxing, Jake Paul has finally landed a deal with one of the top-tier MMA promotions...
Brendan Schaub Offers ‘Trilogy’ Storyline For Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul In MMA And Boxing: ‘That’s Money!’
Brendan Schaub weighed in on the looming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rivalry. “Big Brown” proposed a storyline where the two could end up having a trilogy. Even before inking a deal with PFL, Jake Paul has already called out UFC legend Nate Diaz. Now that “The Problem Child” is set to make his MMA debut, many believe that a fight between the pair is taking a step closer to reality, and Brendan Schaub could already foresee the best thing that could possibly happen.
Watch: Footage Of Islam Makhachev Conditioning His Body In Sub-Zero Temperatures Ahead Of UFC 284
Islam Makhachev is currently preparing his body for top performance by training and conditioning on a mountain in Russia, where the weather is extremely cold. Alexander Volkanovski is planning to be lighter and more masculine against the lightweight champ at UFC 284. One month from now, Islam Makhachev will be...
Beneil Dariush Thinks If Dustin Poirier Only Wants To Fight Big Names He Should Just Retire
Beneil Dariush thinks Dustin Poirier should consider retiring following recent comments. The UFC lightweight division may not have ever been as stacked as it is right now. The top five alone are all killers who all have the skills to become a champion. The current champ Islam Makhachev has his first title defense right in front of him, but he will not be facing one of these top five lightweights, instead, he is taking on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. This has left a void in the division, one that none of the top fighters seem eager to fill.
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith Discuss Brain Damage In Relation To Phil Baroni
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have opened up about brain damage while discussing the shocking arrest of Phil Baroni. Baroni, a former UFC fighter, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The 46-year-old had a reputation for sporadic behavior over the past few years, which was confirmed by his former friend Josh Barnett. During an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith had this to say about the situation:
Chael Sonnen Hails Cain Velasquez As ‘Scariest Fighter In MMA History’
Chael Sonnen declared Cain Velasquez as the scariest fighter in the history of MMA. “The Bad Guy” said the former UFC champion had all that it takes to be the most intimidating fighter on the face of the planet. Most MMA fighters practically look tough and all, but there...
MMA Lab Prospect Marcus McGhee Made a Statement at LFA 149
Marcus McGhee has emerged as a bantamweight to watch after winning at LFA 149. ‘The Maniac’ is a 32-year-old bantamweight who trains with UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Mario Bautista at The MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona. He made his first 2023 appearance in the LFA 149 co-main event against Luciano Ramos, who trains at the Nick Diaz Academy.
Jose Aldo to Make His Professional Boxing Debut on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro
Featherweight great Jose Aldo is rumored to make his professional boxing debut much earlier than expected. Aldo officially retired from mixed martial arts in September after nearly 20 years in combat sports. Now 36, Aldo will step into the squared circle for the first time. As reported by MMA Fighting, Aldo is scheduled to debut in the sweet science at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 10. Details regarding the bout are yet to be released, including opponent, number of rounds, and weight class.
Joe Rogan Discussed Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial Win Against Jared Gordon With Dave Portnoy: ‘He Shouldn’t Have Won’
Joe Rogan believes Jared Gordon should’ve been awarded the judges’ decision against Paddy Pimblett. At UFC 282, Pimblett secured his fourth UFC win with a controversial decision against Gordon. Rogan, the UFC commentator and famous podcaster, is among the many people who believe ‘The Baddy’ lost.
Brendan Schaub Thinks Conor McGregor Should Be Humble In His Return
Brendan Schaub lays out some truths about Conor McGregor and his immediate fighting future. It has been almost two years since the last time Conor McGregor set foot in the UFC Octagon. He has been out dealing with an injury and taking care of his other businesses. Now as 2023 is upon us he is beginning to tease his return. McGregor has taken to social media many times to reiterate that he wants to get back in the cage this year and has mentioned several different opponents and weight classes as possible options for him.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Stepping Away From MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov could be leaving MMA altogether. Although ‘The Eagle’ retired from fighting in October 2020, the MMA legend has remained in the business as a promoter or coach. After a historic year of coaching in 2021, Nurmagomedov seems to be stepping away from MMA to focus on other aspects of his life. The UFC Hall of Famer had this to say on Instagram:
ONE Championship Prospect Victoria Lee Passed Away At 18
Victoria Lee, the sister of ONE Championship world champions Angela and Christian, passed away at 18 years old. In the wake of the passing of a young, beautiful soul, the MMA community mourns her loss. ‘The Prodigy’ was an undefeated atomweight fighter for ONE who always filled the room with happiness and positive energy. Angela, the ONE atomweight world champion, tragically made the announcement on Instagram by saying:
Kevin Lee Teases What’s Next In His Fighting Career: ‘A million dollars sounds a whole lot better’
Kevin Lee has his eyes set on the Professional Fighters League instead of a UFC return. Lee, a former interim lightweight title challenger, parted ways with the UFC after losing to Daniel Rodriguez in August 2021. He bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Diego Sanchez at Eagle FC 46, which was his only fight in 2022. The Detriot native now has big plans for 2023.
Sean O’Malley Gives Jake Paul Advice As He Dives Into MMA
Sean O’Malley is lending some words of wisdom to Jake Paul as he embarks on his MMA fighter journey. One of the biggest names in boxing, Jake Paul made a huge announcement this week when he revealed that he had signed a multi-fight deal with PFL. The move shocked many as Paul has been working exclusively out of the boxing ring. Now he will not only be fighting in MMA, but he will have an ownership role in the new PFL PPV events.
Tatiana Suarez Set For Return At UFC Vegas 70 Against Montana De La Rosa
Tatiana Suarez is booked against Montan De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 70. The 32-year-old has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of injuries. After more than three and a half years of inactivity, Tatiana Suarez will once again make her long-awaited return at UFC Vegas 70. She is set to face Montana De La Rosa.
Gervonta Davis Scores Ninth-Round TKO Over Hector Luis Garcia, Stays Undefeated – Davis vs. Garcia Results (Hightlights)
Gervonta Davis (27-0-0) returned to the squared circle on Saturday night to defend his secondary WBA lightweight title against WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0-0). Emanating from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., both fighters stepped into the bout undefeated, but only one left with their ‘O’ intact.
Alex Pereira Flashes UFC Middleweight Belt With His Pataxo Tribe In Brazil
Alex Pereira returned to his roots and visited his fellow Pataxo tribe members in Brazil. “Poatan” was spotted back in training already after Christmas day. Aside from the current middleweight champ and one of the deadliest fighters in the UFC today, Alex Pereira is also a proud member of the Pataxo tribe, an ethnic group of nearly 12,000 people residing in Bahia, Brazil. Just recently, “Poatan” found time to visit his tribe and showed them his UFC middleweight belt.
