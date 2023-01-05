Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Honored By Buffalo Bills During Their First Game Since His Medical Emergency
The Buffalo Bills have Damar Hamlin in their hearts as they play their first game since the DB suffered cardiac arrest during their game on Jan 2. Ahead of their match, against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team ran out of the tunnel and onto the field holding flags with Hamlin's number 3.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Targeting Multiple Four-Star Running Backs
Cincinnati's offseason program is about to ramp up in Clifton.
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually on Monday
Broncos interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually, per report. In-person interview set with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday.
2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds
Georgia has won back-to-back national titles and is the early favorite to win the championship again next season, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama.
