Bruce Springsteen Clears The Air On Whether Or Not He Sleeps With Guitar

Bruce Springsteen, known popularly as “The Boss,” is one of the biggest rock stars of the modern era, serving as the brain behind “Heartland Rock,” a genre that blends traditional rock styles with songs about the regular American working-class population. His career has been riddled with many “controversies,” ranging from mixing up his song lyrics to a debate concerning his guitar.

Interestingly, The Boss has cleared the air on some of the myths about him while making his first appearance as a musical guest on a special edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bruce Springsteen ends the myth of whether or not he sleeps with his guitar

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN performing in the ‘Concert for New York’, with wife Patti Scialfa in rear, 2001

The show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, asked the singer about the rumor which was still making the rounds that he sleeps with a guitar next to his bed, “So that, in case you dream up a song, you can immediately wake up and record it?” he asked.

“I have done that. That’s true,” Springsteen responded, thus clearing up the age-long myth about him once and for all. He also revealed that he has never given away any of his guitars to fans who have asked for them.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, from left: Roy Bittan, Bruce Springsteen, Tommy Sims (bass), (Season 17, episode 1719, aired May 9, 1992), 1975-. ph: ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

He solves other puzzles

The Boss finally shed more light on a Twitter argument as regards a line from one of his songs, “Thunder Road,” from the 1975 album Born to Run. The debate was whether the line reads, “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways,” or “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves.”

“Now I’ve been singing ‘Sways’ for almost 50 years,” Springsteen explained to the audience before revealing that the original lyrics in his note were “Three screen door slams.”

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY, Bruce Springsteen, 2022. © Sony Pictures Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

“This is wrong,” he said, pointing to the album.“I’m telling you, this is wrong! How did that happen?”