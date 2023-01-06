Deshaun Watson eager for 1st taste of Steelers rivalry; Amari Cooper close to another milestone: Browns takeaways

Read full article on original website
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney’s status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Rodney Harrison compares Steelers' George Pickens to Hall of Fame WR
Former safety Rodney Harrison faced some of the best receivers in NFL history during his career. And he sees similarities between Steelers rookie WR George Pickens and one of his former HOF teammates. "I think this guy is the steal of the draft. He reminds me of my former teammate...
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram for first time after cardiac arrest: ‘The love has been overwhelming’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health is improving every day, and Saturday evening he was able to post to Instagram for the first time since he suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest on Monday in Cincinnati. “When you put real love out into the world it comes...
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Steelers Rule one out, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Myles Jack Questionable Against Browns
Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 18, as the Steelers' playoff hopes remain afloat. Before the matchup, the Steelers have ruled out defensive back Tre Norwood. After returning to practice for the first time this week on a limited basis, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Myles Jack are both questionable to play.
Why Kenny Pickett’s 31-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens was the turning point of Browns’ loss to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had been in control for most of the first half against the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Deshaun Watson had thrown a touchdown pass to David Njoku and the defense forced a fumble at the goal line against Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Ja’Marr Chase hits 1,000-yard milestone for second straight season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase enjoyed reaching the 1,000-yard mark so much he did it twice. Chase came into the game with 79 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns coming into the regular-season finale against the Ravens. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time when...
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Talks About No Regrets In Dealing With Antonio Brown’s Alarming Behaviors
Former Steelers’ Clark Speaks To Any Regrets About AB. Clark prides himself in being a mentor to young men and Brown’s escapades have become more legendary than some of his incredible catches. Clark was asked about how he feels he handled Brown, as it looked like he was spiraling out of control and if he has any regrets. As they discussed behaviors becoming a distraction from the team, Clark noted you can get away with a lot more if you are producing.
Joe Mixon mocks the NFL with one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in Bengals history
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Heads or tails?. It didn’t matter to Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back celebrated the 1-yard touchdown he scored late in the first quarter by performing a picture-perfect coin toss in the end zone surrounded by his teammates. “The best thing about the celebration was...
Jadeveon Clowney’s D-line coach: ‘He handled it the wrong way’; confirms he only played 3rd downs vs. Ravens
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed Friday that Clowney refused to play anything but third down in the 23-20 loss to Baltimore Oct. 23, and said he didn’t like that Clowney went public with his frustrations over the season. “I was aware...
