Two open seats need filling on La Crosse County Board
The La Crosse County Board has two of its 30 seats to fill, with more than a year until the next county election. Supervisor Joe Konradt from the 1st District has just resigned, and 28th District rep Karen Keil submitted her resignation last month. Both board members were elected to two-year terms just last April.
Community steps up to clean new spa location after pipe bursts day before opening
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The opening of a new spa in La Crosse has not gone as planned, but its owners found a silver lining. Brilliant Bodywork Med Spa was supposed to open its new location on Monday. The day before, a pipe in the ceiling burst, and 1,000 gallons of water flooded the space. Several area businesses jumped...
WAFER Food Pantry hosts pop-up event in La Crosse
The La Crosse WAFER Food Pantry offered a one-time pop-up distribution to all members of the public Saturday.
Free day for local Minnesotans at the International Owl Center
Residents of Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties, including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for FREE on January 14 and 15. The Owl Center is located in Houston, Minnesota, just 30 minutes south of Winona, and is the only all-owl education center in the United States.
WEAU-TV 13
Winona Area Public Schools school board finalizes two-question referendum
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona Area Public Schools school board finalized the scope of a two-question referendum in a unanimous decision at its meeting Thursday. According to a media release from Winona Area Public Schools, question number one will ask voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, including:
Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
La Crosse man enters ‘no contest’ plea for homicide charge
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man enters a ‘no contest’ plea for homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. By pleading ‘no contest’, 36-year-old David Pearson accepts conviction but does not admit guilt. According to police, in June of 2021, Pearson and Cameron Baker got into an argument at Houska Park. Pearson stabbed Baker in the...
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
Tomah Police searching for missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Prosecutor says differences between evidence and testimony led to dismissal of charges in Knox shooting death
One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.
La Crosse’s Davis shooting well during No. 14 Wisconsin’s six-game win streak
La Crosse native Jordan Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds during the six-game win streak by the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Davis is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span — a vast improvement over his season averages (42.2% and 34% shooting).
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
