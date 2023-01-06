ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

Two open seats need filling on La Crosse County Board

The La Crosse County Board has two of its 30 seats to fill, with more than a year until the next county election. Supervisor Joe Konradt from the 1st District has just resigned, and 28th District rep Karen Keil submitted her resignation last month. Both board members were elected to two-year terms just last April.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Ho-Chunk Nation Police Looking for Missing Tomah Woman

The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah. Wanna’s last in-person contact with immediate family was on Dec. 29, 2022.
TOMAH, WI
visitwinona.com

Free day for local Minnesotans at the International Owl Center

Residents of Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties, including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for FREE on January 14 and 15. The Owl Center is located in Houston, Minnesota, just 30 minutes south of Winona, and is the only all-owl education center in the United States.
HOUSTON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Winona Area Public Schools school board finalizes two-question referendum

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona Area Public Schools school board finalized the scope of a two-question referendum in a unanimous decision at its meeting Thursday. According to a media release from Winona Area Public Schools, question number one will ask voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, including:
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Men accused of murder in La Crosse released

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah Police searching for missing woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) —  The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
TOMAH, WI
wizmnews.com

Prosecutor says differences between evidence and testimony led to dismissal of charges in Knox shooting death

One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy