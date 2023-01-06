Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Another strong rainstorm is expected to soak Fontana this week
Another strong rainstorm is expected to soak Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service. The rain could begin to fall on Monday, Jan. 9, and then will increase in intensity on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Here is the forecast:. Monday, Jan. 9 -- A chance of rain. Cloudy, with...
KESQ
Clear skies for now; clouds return Saturday
What a difference a day makes! This Friday brought an abundance of sunshine and seasonable temperatures to close out the workweek. Skies remain clear into the night as temperatures cool into the mid-40s early Saturday morning. More rain and snow are ready to move into Northern and Central California this...
easyreadernews.com
Travel: The winter magic of Palm Desert
Winter in the California desert is the best time to leave the South Bay bubble and visit. Warm weather, the colors, wide open spaces, blooming flowers, snow-capped mountains—does it get any better than this?. Palm Springs is the poster child for the California desert, and I’ve spent a lot...
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.1 billion dollars after no one claimed the winning numbers after Friday night's drawing. We visited a lucky liquor store in Palm Springs to see if people are playing for the billion! Mamdouh Rabei owns 'Palm Liquor and More' off Sunrise Way. Back in 2019 one The post People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing appeared first on KESQ.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In Palm Springs
Sunny days, mid-century architecture, and really good food. If you’re a foodie, Palm Springs is the place to be. From trendy new restaurants to old classics, this desert oasis has something for everyone. You can find everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican street food and plenty of classic American...
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Froyo Business Opens in Desert Hot Springs
Lovers of frozen yogurt in Desert Hot Springs no longer have to cross the freeway to get their fix. Local resident Liz Sackley decided to start the business nearly 2 years ago right before the coronavirus pandemic started. She felt the community needed a sweet and safe space to gather...
The Four Best Tacos in Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead
Snow is currently piled high in the San Bernardino Mountains, now is the time for many in Southern California who make their annual winter trips to one of the few places in the southland to enjoy alpine activities. The slopes are busy with tubing, boarding, and skiing, as this is Big Bear’s peak season. Snow is currently in abundance once you get to around 6,500-7,000 feet in elevation, so on the drive up to Big Bear, there are numerous spots at snowed-over campgrounds to pull over safely and enjoy some snow play.
A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex
Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a duplex in Palm Desert. The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m. on the 41600 block of Jupiter Hills Court. Firefighters said there was visible smoke from a duplex. The fire was contained to a bathroom and attic space of 1 unit at The post Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of an Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Palm Desert station responded to a report of a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday in the 73300 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Bakery Panadería Del Pueblo whips up ‘Rosca de Reyes’ for the Valley
January 6th marks Día de los Reyes Magos ( Three Kings Day) which many families here in the Valley celebrate. Our Diane Lopez caught up with local bakery, Panadería Del Pueblo, to show why Rosca de Reyes is more than just a delicious tradition. We here at NBC...
redlandscommunitynews.com
‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic
Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted
Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He’s been adopted!
Skateboarder suffers major injuries in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old skateboarder sustained major injuries today when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and police asked for public help finding the motorist. The skateboarder was heading northbound, against traffic, and was "on his cell phone" on El Cielo Road just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The skateboarder The post Skateboarder suffers major injuries in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
