Collierville moves toward senior care facility at hospital

The Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville facility would provide assisted living, memory care and behavioral health services. (Courtesy Town of Collierville)

A senior care facility will likely soon expand the offerings of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville.

Collierville’s Planning Commission favored a preliminary site plan for the project Thursday, Jan. 5. Baptist looks to add a 102,443-square-foot building north of Poplar Avenue and east of Shea Road.

The facility will include assisted living, memory care and behavioral health services.

The project is expected to minimally impact traffic on Poplar and Shea, adding an average of 51 trips per day.

Use Number of rooms Number of beds Assisted living 60 60 Memory care 30 30 Behavioral health 10 18

The facility will be owned by Murfreesboro-based National HealthCare Corporation, which operates 68 skilled-nursing facilities. The closest NHC facility to Collierville is in Somerville, Tennessee.

When complete, it’s expected to generate $4 million in wages for 70 employees.

The project was lightly discussed and passed without opposition in a meeting that lasted less than 20 minutes. The Planning Commission saw the project and heard a long presentation from NHC in July when it recommended rezoning of 10.3 acres. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the rezoning from low-density residential to medical professional office in August.

The preliminary site plan still needs to go before the Design Review Commission before seeking approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.