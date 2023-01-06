ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla & Her Team Under Fire For Alleged Shady Business Deals

The 23-year-old is being called out for allegedly scamming people. However, she says there are people pretending to be members of her team online. GloRilla was undeniably one of the hottest breakthrough stars of the year in 2022. This is thanks to a couple of viral hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

NYPD Searching for 3 Suspects Who Stole $300,000 From Brinks Truck in Brooklyn

Three men are on the run after stealing $300,000 from an armored truck in Brooklyn. The New York Post reports the incident took place in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon. According to the NYPD, a Brinks truck driver was making a delivery at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. around 1 p.m, when two of the suspects asked the Brinks employee for directions. A third individual used the distraction to steal the bag of cash sitting on the bumper of the armored truck.
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced

A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
Bossip

Ayo TeKKKnology: Black Man Falsely Arrested For Theft Of $10,000 Of Louis Vuitton And Chanel Bags Based On Janky Facial Recognition Software

Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom

The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
thenewscrypto.com

Creator of Mutant Ape Planet Arrested Over Rug and Pull Scam

Allegations are that Michel stole over $3 million from investors in a rug pull scam. This collection has 6,797 NFTs that have been uploaded to the Ethereum blockchain. Mutant Ape Planet, the creator of a Mutant Ape Yacht Club rip-off line, has been detained in New York and accused of running a rug pull scam to swindle investors out of $2.9 million.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Newtownabbey man Daryl Patton 'fled car containing £100k of suspected cocaine'

A Newtownabbey man who allegedly fled a car containing £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine has claimed he parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos. Daryl Patton, 37, rejected allegations he locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks at Mallusk Playing Fields. The incident...
hstoday.us

Alleged Glock Switch Dealer Charged

A Dallas man who allegedly dealt Glock switches via Instagram has been charged with firearm crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, 22, was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on December 28. “Switches transform regular pistols into...
DALLAS, TX

