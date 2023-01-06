Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Thief Claimed He Needed Money To Make a Film, Pleads Guilty to Stealing $4K From Florida Bank
This man said robbery was the only way he knew how to make money. Nacoe Ray Brown, a Baltimore man visiting Florida on June 28, 2022, pleaded guilty Thursday to bank robbery after he swindled the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle out of $4,296, claiming to need the funds for a movie.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
All 4 members of suspected robbery crew held without bail
Two more members of an armed robbery crew were ordered held without bail Thursday after they were arrested when a police chase ended in a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood.
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla & Her Team Under Fire For Alleged Shady Business Deals
The 23-year-old is being called out for allegedly scamming people. However, she says there are people pretending to be members of her team online. GloRilla was undeniably one of the hottest breakthrough stars of the year in 2022. This is thanks to a couple of viral hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.
NYPD Cop Caught on Video Repeatedly Punching Black Teen Girl in the Head
One New York City police officer has been suspended and at least one other is under investigation after a video went viral showing a Staten Island cop punching a Black teenage girl in the head several times. The video, which was posted to Instagram and Twitter Tuesday evening, shows at...
Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say
The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update.
Complex
NYPD Searching for 3 Suspects Who Stole $300,000 From Brinks Truck in Brooklyn
Three men are on the run after stealing $300,000 from an armored truck in Brooklyn. The New York Post reports the incident took place in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon. According to the NYPD, a Brinks truck driver was making a delivery at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. around 1 p.m, when two of the suspects asked the Brinks employee for directions. A third individual used the distraction to steal the bag of cash sitting on the bumper of the armored truck.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced
A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
Ayo TeKKKnology: Black Man Falsely Arrested For Theft Of $10,000 Of Louis Vuitton And Chanel Bags Based On Janky Facial Recognition Software
Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.
Bond reduction denied for suspect charged in death of Takeoff
A Texas judge has denied a bond reduction for a suspect charged with murder in the death of Migos member Takeoff, according to the man's attorney, Letitia Quinones.
Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom
The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
Black Man Jailed After An Algorithm Falsely Accuses Him Of Stealing Designer Handbags, Lawyer Says
A Black man was arrested and jailed in November after a facial recognition algorithm falsely accused him of committing crimes. The post Black Man Jailed After An Algorithm Falsely Accuses Him Of Stealing Designer Handbags, Lawyer Says appeared first on NewsOne.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator of Mutant Ape Planet Arrested Over Rug and Pull Scam
Allegations are that Michel stole over $3 million from investors in a rug pull scam. This collection has 6,797 NFTs that have been uploaded to the Ethereum blockchain. Mutant Ape Planet, the creator of a Mutant Ape Yacht Club rip-off line, has been detained in New York and accused of running a rug pull scam to swindle investors out of $2.9 million.
BBC
Newtownabbey man Daryl Patton 'fled car containing £100k of suspected cocaine'
A Newtownabbey man who allegedly fled a car containing £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine has claimed he parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos. Daryl Patton, 37, rejected allegations he locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks at Mallusk Playing Fields. The incident...
Futurism
Logan Paul Says His NFT Game Isn't a Scam, He Just Hired Scammers to Build It and They Did Some Scamming
Internet personality Logan Paul isn't just trading blows in the boxing ring. Now he's now scrapping to defend his NFT game CryptoZoo — and we can barely put down the popcorn. YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen, who investigates cryptocurrency scams, uploaded a scathing three-part series of videos last month that...
hstoday.us
Alleged Glock Switch Dealer Charged
A Dallas man who allegedly dealt Glock switches via Instagram has been charged with firearm crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, 22, was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on December 28. “Switches transform regular pistols into...
Comments / 0