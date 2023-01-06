Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely late tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

