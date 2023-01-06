ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

97.3 ESPN

Important Washer Recall Due to Fire Risk

The washing machine has been in American homes for nearly 86 years. These days, washer/dryer units are a staple in nearly every American home. In fact, it's estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a washer and dryer. As we replace older model machines or purchase these machines for...
Footwear News

Sears Hometown Announces All Stores Are Closings & 'Selling Off Bare Walls' Amid Bankruptcy Chapter 11 Filling & Liquidation Sales

Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment — will be heavily reducing in 2023 with new liquidation sales and closures of "all Sears Hometown stores coast-to-coast," according to an announcement on Searshometownstores.com. The statement noted that "every item in every store" is for sale and "all locations are selling off bare walls." On Dec. 13, Sears Hometown announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to CNN. In total, 115 store closings will take place, due to a rise in inflation and disruptions in the global...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They're Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

"Most Haunted Road In Alabama"- 4 Roads You Shouldn't Pass By When You're Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing for good, and this translates into major savings for shoppers. Consumers who have been thinking about making any big home appliance purchases may want to head to their closest Sears Hometown store to compare prices as company officials have said that there is nearly $40 million in inventory that needs to be sold – all at a significant discount.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama

It's here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The "Down in Alabama" podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
ALABAMA STATE
