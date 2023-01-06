Read full article on original website
Important Washer Recall Due to Fire Risk
The washing machine has been in American homes for nearly 86 years. These days, washer/dryer units are a staple in nearly every American home. In fact, it's estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a washer and dryer. As we replace older model machines or purchase these machines for...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
Sears Hometown Announces All Stores Are Closings & ‘Selling Off Bare Walls’ Amid Bankruptcy Chapter 11 Filling & Liquidation Sales
Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment — will be heavily reducing in 2023 with new liquidation sales and closures of “all Sears Hometown stores coast-to-coast,” according to an announcement on Searshometownstores.com. The statement noted that “every item in every store” is for sale and “all locations are selling off bare walls.” On Dec. 13, Sears Hometown announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to CNN. In total, 115 store closings will take place, due to a rise in inflation and disruptions in the global...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Alabama
Alabama might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Alabama.
ConsumerAffairs
All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing for good, and this translates into major savings for shoppers. Consumers who have been thinking about making any big home appliance purchases may want to head to their closest Sears Hometown store to compare prices as company officials have said that there is nearly $40 million in inventory that needs to be sold – all at a significant discount.
Shoppers blast major retailer for ‘not paying out refunds on faulty goods’
CUSTOMERS have begun calling out a major retailer after it allegedly didn't award refunds and delivered faulty products. Several shoppers at Lowe's are reportedly unhappy and have even publicly detailed complaints about retailer, per Best Life. Many noted in several statements that they had allegedly received faulty items from the...
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
IKEA Singapore said it removed a line of baskets from its store after a TikToker said theirs were 'infested with insects'
The TikTok creator said that IKEA Singapore initially told them the insects were from their own house.
Makeup retailer Morphe closes all US stores after facing criticism for surprising employees with empty shelves and layoffs
Morphe is a beauty retailer known for its affordable makeup, brushes, and influencer product collaborations. It's now closing all US stores.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama
It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
TikTok videos show exasperated Target shoppers battling carts that lock in place — and it shows how anti-theft measures make the shopping experience worse
By one estimate, shopping-cart theft is an $800 million annual problem, but efforts to stem losses can frustrate everyday customers.
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
