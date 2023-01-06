Man suspected of pointing replica gun at apartment resident

VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a replica firearm at another person in the Vista area, authorities said.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man with a weapon at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road, where they found him in his home yelling and throwing things out of the front door, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, showed a handgun to deputies while exiting his apartment with unknown items in his hands, according to SDSO. He then moved toward his pocket, but ultimately complied to additional commands from authorities.

Grandy was arrested without incident on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Deputies determined the handgun used during the incident as a CO2 air pellet gun, Brumfield said. Authorities found additional weapons in Grandy’s home that appeared to be authentic but were only operational via CO2.

