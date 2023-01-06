ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced

DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
Westword

Sancho's Broken Arrow Settles Cocaine-Fueled Public Nuisance Case

While Sancho's Broken Arrow has been closed since October in an agreement with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses over a liquor-license case, the Grateful Dead-themed venue has also been dealing with the city over a public-nuisance case. But now that has come to a conclusion, too. In an...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing

DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley

Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
Heather Willard

Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad

(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

4 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. DPD has not released a description of...
DENVER, CO
