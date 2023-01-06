Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Aurora Police Department aiming for 30% female force by 2030
Inside the Aurora Public Safety Training Center, a small group gathered Saturday to learn about policing. But this group looked a bit different than the majority of Colorado police officers because all of them were women.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Westword
Sancho's Broken Arrow Settles Cocaine-Fueled Public Nuisance Case
While Sancho's Broken Arrow has been closed since October in an agreement with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses over a liquor-license case, the Grateful Dead-themed venue has also been dealing with the city over a public-nuisance case. But now that has come to a conclusion, too. In an...
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
‘We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us’ Aurora police chief on murder-suicide
Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo gave new details, saying the incident stemmed from domestic violence.
Mother of two killed in act of domestic violence before suspect killed himself
An Aurora mother of two was killed in an act of domestic violence Friday afternoon before the suspect, her children's stepfather, killed himself.
Aurora police investigating apparent murder-suicide
AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Aurora Friday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle just before 3 p.m. on a report of domestic violence in progress. Police learned the mother of...
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Community remembers Indigenous man found dead a week after going missing
DENVER — While it's not yet known how Wanbli Oyate Vigil (Black Elk) lost his life, what was clear was how beloved of a family member and friend he was to so many. That was shown through the vigil held by family and friends of the 27-year-old, who was missing for a week before the Denver Police Department announced that they had found him deceased. The department said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley
Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering ad
(Centennial, Colo.) An Arapahoe County judge sentenced Kyree Brown, 20, to two consecutive life sentences in prison for shooting to death Joe and Jossline Roland in 2020. During the August 2022 trial, prosecutors showed how Brown used an alias to list a stolen 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale through an app called Letgo. When the Rolands questioned the legitimacy of the sale as potential buyers, Brown shot and killed them.
4 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night. Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street. DPD has not released a description of...
Indictment of Denver police officer in LoDo shooting elicits reactions of surprise, relief
DENVER — A Denver grand jury's indictment of a police officer in a shooting last year in lower downtown prompted mixed reactions Wednesday from Mayor Michael Hancock, the Denver Police Protective Association and three of the bystanders who were injured in the shooting. A 14-count indictment was returned against...
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0