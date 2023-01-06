ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

thesungazette.com

Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term

VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties

January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
TULARE, CA

