thesungazette.com
Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term
VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
Despite obligation to consider putting water back into Kern River, water agency sold excess for $10 million
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re all accustomed to the sight now – dirt, weeds and tire tracks where water should be flowing through the barren channel of the Kern River. What would you say, though, if you knew your tax dollars had paid to put water in that empty riverbed – but instead that water […]
AOL Corp
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Hanford that sold for $485,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $318,029. The average price per square foot ended up at $200.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Tulare that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County in the last week. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $351,246. The average price per square foot ended up at $198.
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
goldrushcam.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties
January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
