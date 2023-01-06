ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.  More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals Franchise He Would Rather Join Over Star Wars

Nicolas Cage would pass on a trip to that Star Wars galaxy far, far away, but might be willing to enlist in Starfleet and serve on Star Trek's Enterprise. Cage is promoting his new Western film The Old Way and will play Dracula in the upcoming movie Renfield. An interview asked Cage about joining the ever-growing Star Wars universe. Somewhat surprisingly, Cage isn't interested and wasn't shy about it. "No is the answer," he told Kevin Polowy. "I'm not really down. I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll."
Decider.com

The Golden Globes Are Back – But Should They Be?

When I first heard from my editors that I was going to have to take the Golden Globes “seriously” this year, my first thought was, “Ugh,” followed by a resounding “Ick,” and then, “Why?” Less than two years after an industry-wide boycott was enacted against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s famously flashy awards show, the Globes are back, baby! The HFPA totally solved all their institutional issues in just a year and change. The organization’s inherent racism? Apparently fixed by adding six Black members in 2021. A penchant for overlooking female filmmakers? Uh, I guess they’re working on that. The...
Variety

Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11

Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
Time Out Global

Everything we know about ‘Bond 26’ so far

It’s that time again. One James Bond has handed in his Walter PPK, licence to kill and loyalty card at the MI6 staff café, and the process of replacing him is underway. It’s out with Daniel Craig and in with… well, who? That’s the question that will be preoccupying EON producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the coming months.
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Has Girls Night with Little Sister Gracie and BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham

Who says you can’t have a sweet night with your girls! Selena Gomez showered her little sister and her bestie, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with love in her latest Instagram post. "It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!," the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star wrote next to a picture of her and her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, planting a kiss on Peltz's cheek.
ETOnline.com

Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed, Thanks Fans for the 'Birthday Love'

Jeremy Renner's feeling the love on his 52nd birthday. The Academy Award-nominated actor on Saturday took to Instagram and reposted on his Story a video of a group of kids from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The kids from The Base, an organization Renner's been involved with for years, held signs that spelled out "Jeremy" as they all danced to the hit 2003 track.
The Guardian

Multiverse mania: can DC replicate Marvel’s blueprint for success?

Whether you liked the movie or not, most comic book fans would probably admit that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness handled the concept of alternate realities superbly on a creative level. Opening up portals to other universes allowed Marvel to introduce old favourites such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X into the MCU without having to explain how they got there.

