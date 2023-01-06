Read full article on original website
Allison Williams opens up about the 'M3gan' scene that made her feel 'terrible inside,' possible sequels, and how becoming a mom impacted her performance
Allison Williams spoke with Insider about all things "M3gan" and how she's ready to continue taking executive-producer credits on future projects.
Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”
Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane. More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
Brendan Fraser says he's 'not opposed' to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in another 'Mummy' sequel
"I don't think I've been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life," Fraser told Deadline in a new interview.
TODAY.com
Mayim Bialik wore Leslie Jordan’s sneakers in ‘Call Me Kat’ tribute episode ‘to keep him close’
Mayim Bialik honored her late co-star Leslie Jordan by wearing Jordan's shoes in the Jan. 5 episode of "Call Me Kat." The 47-year-old actor opened up about the touching gesture on Instagram in the caption of a photo showing her posing in Jordan's rainbow-striped sneakers. A second photo showed a close-up of the sneakers on Bialik's feet.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Talks Learning to 'Own Yourself' in Her New Comedy Special Following Jo Koy Split (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler isn't giving up on love or late night. The comedian chatted with ET's Deidre Behar this week about the release of her new Netflix comedy special, Revolution, and what's next for her in the new year. "I've done stand-up for so long, but the way this special looks...
ComicBook
Nicolas Cage Reveals Franchise He Would Rather Join Over Star Wars
Nicolas Cage would pass on a trip to that Star Wars galaxy far, far away, but might be willing to enlist in Starfleet and serve on Star Trek's Enterprise. Cage is promoting his new Western film The Old Way and will play Dracula in the upcoming movie Renfield. An interview asked Cage about joining the ever-growing Star Wars universe. Somewhat surprisingly, Cage isn't interested and wasn't shy about it. "No is the answer," he told Kevin Polowy. "I'm not really down. I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll."
Wednesday's Catherine Zeta-Jones And Co-Stars React To Season 2 Renewal, And Netflix's Song Choice For The Announcement Earns Two Snaps
Wednesday's cast, including Catherin Zeta-Jones, reacted to the news about Season 2 of the Netflix megahit.
The Golden Globes Are Back – But Should They Be?
When I first heard from my editors that I was going to have to take the Golden Globes “seriously” this year, my first thought was, “Ugh,” followed by a resounding “Ick,” and then, “Why?” Less than two years after an industry-wide boycott was enacted against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s famously flashy awards show, the Globes are back, baby! The HFPA totally solved all their institutional issues in just a year and change. The organization’s inherent racism? Apparently fixed by adding six Black members in 2021. A penchant for overlooking female filmmakers? Uh, I guess they’re working on that. The...
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn Beckham after fans say his beef recipe looked 'raw'
Brooklyn Beckham uploaded a video of himself making the recipe to his Instagram account on Wednesday.
Bob Odenkirk’s AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Changes Name To ‘Lucky Hank’
Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series is changing its name. According to TVLine, the upcoming series, originally titled Straight Man, will now be called Lucky Hank. The series is set to premiere this spring. Based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, Lucky Hank is a “mid-life crisis tale”...
Tom Hanks says showbusiness is his 'family business' – but everyone has to put in the work no matter what their last name is
Tom Hanks was asked about the "nepo baby" debate after his son Truman Hanks was cast to play his younger self in "A Man Called Otto."
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
Harry Potter’s Dudley Actor Explains How His Experience Working On The Franchise Was ‘Unique’ Compared To His Co-Stars
Harry Melling, who played the cousin to Harry Potter in the beloved fantasy franchise, shares what it was like for him on set.
Time Out Global
Everything we know about ‘Bond 26’ so far
It’s that time again. One James Bond has handed in his Walter PPK, licence to kill and loyalty card at the MI6 staff café, and the process of replacing him is underway. It’s out with Daniel Craig and in with… well, who? That’s the question that will be preoccupying EON producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the coming months.
ETOnline.com
'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on Fan Expectations for the Upcoming Series (Exclusive)
While their characters in The Last of Us have to weather a post-apocalyptic hellscape and cannibalistic attackers, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are up against something perhaps equally ominous: a devoted legion of video game fans waiting with bated breath to see how the HBO adaptation holds up to their hopes and dreams.
What links Cate Blanchett’s new film Tár to Sissy Spacek and hot sauce?
A composer and conductor opens the door to Loretta Lynn, Wings of Desire and classic 90s rock from Goo Goo Dolls
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Has Girls Night with Little Sister Gracie and BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham
Who says you can’t have a sweet night with your girls! Selena Gomez showered her little sister and her bestie, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with love in her latest Instagram post. "It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!," the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star wrote next to a picture of her and her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, planting a kiss on Peltz's cheek.
ETOnline.com
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed, Thanks Fans for the 'Birthday Love'
Jeremy Renner's feeling the love on his 52nd birthday. The Academy Award-nominated actor on Saturday took to Instagram and reposted on his Story a video of a group of kids from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent's "In Da Club." The kids from The Base, an organization Renner's been involved with for years, held signs that spelled out "Jeremy" as they all danced to the hit 2003 track.
Multiverse mania: can DC replicate Marvel’s blueprint for success?
Whether you liked the movie or not, most comic book fans would probably admit that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness handled the concept of alternate realities superbly on a creative level. Opening up portals to other universes allowed Marvel to introduce old favourites such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X into the MCU without having to explain how they got there.
