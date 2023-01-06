ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

7-month-old boy gets much-needed surgery to prevent hearing loss

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXfDO_0k588Xl600

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, FOX13 introduced baby Nathan and his family.

He was scheduled to have surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to save his hearing.

But because of a business dispute between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, the surgery was put on hold.

Good news: Following our report, things changed.

One day later, Nathan got his surgery.

Nathan’s parents said that their child had surgery Thursday.

They said because of FOX13′s report, their son got the care he desperately needed.

“I was on the phone with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Right as I was on the phone, the doctor walked in and said, ‘I don’t know who called the news, but it worked. We are doing the surgery,” said Melanie Hart, the mother.

A wave of relief washed over Melanie and Tyler Hart on Wednesday evening.

Their 7-month-old son was scheduled for cochlear implants surgery Thursday morning.

“I was still on edge until they called me and said the first incision had been made,” said Hart.

Last month, the Harts said their son contracted bacterial meningitis.

The infection caused him to lose his hearing in both ears.

Without the surgery this week, he could have had permanent hearing loss.

“I’ve heard several cases now. Children have had their surgeries canceled,” said Tyler Hart, the dad. Canceled because the hospital and insurance company failed to negotiate a new contract by the New Year’s Day deadline.

“We hope every family gets the care they need and deserve. This hospital says they take care of children. They need to live up to that,” said Hart.

The Harts aren’t the only family being denied care because of the dispute.

”We drove over to Le Bonheur and spoke with a neurologist there, and he did an assessment on her, and it was his conclusion she was suffering from absence seizures,” said Cole Bardwell, of Jackson, Tenn.

But to confirm the diagnosis, the doctor told Bardwell that his 11-year-old daughter would need additional testing. Testing the Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance would normally pay for. But not right now.

“The doctor informed me that we are not the only ones this has happened to. They have had to turn away hundreds of patients,” said Bardwell.

Meanwhile, the two companies are pointing fingers at each other for the lack of an agreement.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said Le Bonheur charges more than any other children’s hospital in the state.

Methodist Le Bonheur said it wanted a three-month extension of the existing deal while a new contract was negotiated.

“I just hope they can come to some sort of agreement. It is the kids suffering right now. That is who we need to look out for,” said Bardwell.

Until then, Isabella cannot get the care she needs.

The two companies told FOX13 that they have continued negotiations and hope to reach an agreement.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a back-and-forth between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, a seven-month-old received life-altering surgery Thursday. Nathan suffered from bacterial meningitis, and if he did not receive bilateral cochlear implant surgery, he would permanently lose his hearing. As we reported Wednesday, Nathan’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Police pursuit leaves suspect in critical condition; TBI to investigate

UPDATE: TBI says their special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest of the individual by officers with the Memphis Police Department. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath due to a confrontation with Memphis Police. According to MPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
126K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy