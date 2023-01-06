Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in QueensMalek SherifQueens, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Democrats to Interview Candidates for Open Seat on Board of Ed
Paul Arvoy is the father of four children who went through Stamford Public Schools, and a fifth who is in high school now. Arvoy, himself a product of the Stamford education system, has spoken out about last year’s high school scheduling change, the elimination of exams and certain holidays, the superintendent’s contract extension, no-confidence votes against the superintendent, and other controversies.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
greenwichsentinel.com
Newly elected State Rep. Rachel Khanna is sworn in
Democratic State Representative Rachel Khanna was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for her first term representing the 149th District, which covers parts of Greenwich and Stamford. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the House chamber. “This has been an exciting day, and I’m ready to get to work...
darientimes.com
New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties
NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
darientimes.com
Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension
WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
WTNH.com
Which Connecticut county has the largest families?
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data. Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.
iheart.com
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
hk-now.com
KVFC Provides Mutual Aid to Clinton Volunteer Fire Company
(January 8, 2023)–At approximately 5:22 a.m. the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Nod Rd and East Shore Dr, for the reported structure fire. Moments later, a Clinton Fire Officer arrived on scene confirming the report and transmitting, “a working fire” communication to Dispatch. Clinton’s Truck 1, Engines 1 and 4 and Ambo 41, responded.
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Full-time Sanitarian
Registered Sanitarian or Sanitarian with experience – R.S. to be obtained. Performs the full range of duties in education and enforcement of public health laws and regulations related to environmental health, housing, nuisance complaints, cosmetology, disease prevention, etc. State certifications in food desired; phase 1 and 11 sewage disposal....
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CT mourns the loss of a state rep. killed in a wrong-way crash
(WTNH) – Connecticut is mourning the loss of a beloved state lawmaker who was killed by a wrong-way driver only hours after being sworn in for a third term. State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was a fixture in the city of Middletown where he grew up and went on to proudly serve his community in the general assembly.
ctexaminer.com
Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center
MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
trumbulltimes.com
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
high-profile.com
New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility
New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
connect-bridgeport.com
Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
