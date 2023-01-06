ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Travel Maven

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella

When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
ILLINOIS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy

TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ty D.

Big Lots Announces Store Closures Amid Performance Issues -Customers Shocked

In a surprising move, Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." According to the company's CEO, Bruce Thorn, the closures are a result of inflation affecting the "discretionary spending" of the store's customers, particularly for higher-priced items.
CBS Denver

Looking to dine at North America's highest-elevation restaurant?

A restaurant that boasts that it's located at the highest point in the continent is back open. Il Rifugio at the summit of Arapahoe Basin ski area first opened at the end of 2019 but a few months later it shut down due to the pandemic. This week you'll find the restaurant back open. It sits at an elevation of 12,400 feet.  The restaurant serves up charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses from Colorado as well as soups, salads, flatbreads. It also has wine and beer pairings. The resort warns that anyone who treks up to the Il Rifugio needs to be an advanced enough skier or snowboarder to ride down blue (intermediate) runs to get back to the base area.Il Rifugio translates in Italian as "The shelter."
COLORADO STATE
Freethink

McDonald’s opens its first automated restaurant in Texas

McDonald’s has opened a new highly automated restaurant in Texas, giving customers a first look at the potential future of fast food. The shake up: Bans on indoor dining early in the pandemic led fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s to serve more people via drive-thru, leading to longer wait times. The number of people ordering through delivery services also surged.
FORT WORTH, TX
