Read full article on original website
Related
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Brooklyn USPS worker given 2.5 years in prison for stealing 10K blank money orders
A 31-year-old Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing thousands of blank money orders and unemployment benefits from the postal office where she worked, prosecutors said Wednesday.
TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella
When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Little Girl Basically Tells Mom to Mind Her Business When She Catches Her Sneaking Salt at a Restaurant
This has to be like a kid's rite of passage.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey
Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.
Hershey Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Chocolate Allegedly Found To Contain Heavy Metals
The Hershey Company has been sued by a customer for allegedly selling dark chocolate that contained lead and cadmium. As reported by Reuters, Christopher Lazazzaro, a Nassau County, New York resident filed the proposed class action lawsuit against the chocolatier in federal court in Central Islip, New York on December 28, 2022. Here’s what we know, so far:
Dunkin’ adds three new menu items, including $1 deals – exact date you can try the tasty treats
DUNKIN' has rolled out some fun new, budget friendly menu items it's hoping will entice customers into its stores - and keep them coming back. To that end, the brand will dish up three new treats and - get this - none of them are donuts. The good news is...
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
A Pizza In Pennsylvania Has Yellow American Cheese & People Are Shocked It's So Popular
Pizza toppings are often hotly contested, like the age-old argument of whether pineapple or stinky anchovies are acceptable. However, there's a pizza unique to a suburban Pennsylvania town that regularly has people scratching their heads in confusion at the sight of it. The Altoona-style pizza includes all the regular toppings,...
Big Lots Announces Store Closures Amid Performance Issues -Customers Shocked
In a surprising move, Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues." According to the company's CEO, Bruce Thorn, the closures are a result of inflation affecting the "discretionary spending" of the store's customers, particularly for higher-priced items.
Looking to dine at North America's highest-elevation restaurant?
A restaurant that boasts that it's located at the highest point in the continent is back open. Il Rifugio at the summit of Arapahoe Basin ski area first opened at the end of 2019 but a few months later it shut down due to the pandemic. This week you'll find the restaurant back open. It sits at an elevation of 12,400 feet. The restaurant serves up charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses from Colorado as well as soups, salads, flatbreads. It also has wine and beer pairings. The resort warns that anyone who treks up to the Il Rifugio needs to be an advanced enough skier or snowboarder to ride down blue (intermediate) runs to get back to the base area.Il Rifugio translates in Italian as "The shelter."
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more
Stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2023 include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle.
Freethink
McDonald’s opens its first automated restaurant in Texas
McDonald’s has opened a new highly automated restaurant in Texas, giving customers a first look at the potential future of fast food. The shake up: Bans on indoor dining early in the pandemic led fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s to serve more people via drive-thru, leading to longer wait times. The number of people ordering through delivery services also surged.
New Dollar General Store Opens in New Jersey Town
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Appand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0